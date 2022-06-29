Delta 2023: DELTA PDP INAUGURATES PEACE, RECONCILIATION COMMITTEES

PRESS STATEMENT

29TH JUNE, 2022

DELTA 2023: DELTA PDP INAUGURATES PEACE AND RECONCILIATION COMMITTEES

Following the peaceful conduct and successful completion of our party primaries and the overall endorsement of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has today, Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, set the machinery in motion to reconcile, harmonize and engender unity of purpose in the party, ahead of campaigns for the 2023 general elections, with the inauguration of the Peace and Reconciliation Committees for the three Senatorial zones, in the State.

A statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary of the Party, disclosed that the inauguration and composition of the Committees, was contained in a Memorandum titled: DELTA STATE PEACE, RECONCILIATION COMMITTEES, and signed by the Delta PDP State Secretary, Engr. Dan Ossai, which reads thus:

“Arising from a meeting of the State Working Committee, which held on 24th June, 2022, at the Party Secretariat, Asaba, the following persons have been appointed as Chairmen, Secretaries, and members of the above committees:

DELTA SOUTH

(1). CHIEF P.Y BIAKPARA – CHAIRMAN.

(2). HON. DANIEL MAYUKU – SECRETARY.

(3). CHIEF IDU AMAIDE – MEMBER.

(4). DR. JOSEPH OTUMARA – MEMBER.

(5). MR. TROPHY KIRIFAGHA – MEMBER.

DELTA NORTH

(1). CHIEF EDWIN UZOR – CHAIRMAN.

(2). DR. FRANK NWAUGO – SECRETARY.

(3). CHIEF GODSWILL OBIELUM – MEMBER.

(4). CHIEF NKEM OKWUOFU – MEMBER.

(5). MRS. EVELYN OROGUN – MEMBER.

DELTA CENTRAL

(1). SENATOR EMMANUEL AGHARIWADO – CHAIRMAN.

(2). CHIEF BENSON OKORODUDU – SECRETARY.

(3). CHIEF, MRS. TESSY TORRU – MEMBER.

(4). CHIEF JAMES AGUOYE – MEMBER.

(5). HON. SOLOMON GOLLEY – MEMBER.

TERMS OF REFERENCE

To meet and reconcile aggrieved members of the PDP. To look at the circumstances that led to their grievances and recommend ways to forestall future re-occurrence and ensure lasting coexistence within the party. To report back to the State Working Committee within Four (4) weeks from the day of their inauguration.

“Delta PDP wishes to reiterate that our primaries was a family affair, conducted with the best intentions for the party and in which everybody is a winner.

“The party is now stronger and more united than ever before and we appeal to our teeming, loyal, and committed members to identify with the Peace and Reconciliation Committee in each zone, as we embrace the healing and harmonization process which binds us together as a formidable, united force.

“Delta PDP is one big family and like we predicted before the primaries, our loyal and committed members have once again proven this beyond doubt and the exercise we conducted has ended in praise for one and all, both at State and National levels.

“As we prepare to hit the campaign trail, covering every Local Government, Ward, and Unit in our usual robust and comprehensive manner, we charge all our members to remain calm, focused, and unwavering in our quest to achieve the main objective, which is landslide victories in all our elections in 2023.

“Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.

“PDP! Power to the people!!!”

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.