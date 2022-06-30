2023: AKWA IBOM PDP CAUCUS MEETS, RECEIVE ENO, EYAKENYI; SHOWERS BLESSINGS ON DUO

In keeping with the long-established practice of constantly meeting minds on important issues of National and State interest, today, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State held a Caucus meeting with the Leader of the Party in Akwa Ibom and Governor of the state, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel, in attendance.

Addressing the Caucus, Governor Udom Emmanuel commended the Caucus for the defining role they have continued to play in deepening the taproot of the PDP in the State and the nation, and galvanising the party for successive electoral victories.

The Governor charged the PDP Caucus to continue to remain united in action and commitment as the days ahead hold even brighter promises for the Party in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.

Governor Emmanuel said “We must constantly work together to ensure that we continue to uphold the trust that millions of Akwa Ibom people have in the PDP”

The State Chief Executive and Party Leader also took time to brief members of the Caucus on important National and State issues and their implications for the growth and development of the State, the Nation, and the Party.

The highpoint of the Governor’s remarks was the formal presentation of winner of the recently held Gubernatorial Nomination, Pastor Umo Eno, alongside his running mate Senator Akon Eyakenyi to the Caucus of the Party.

Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo while communicating the decision of the Caucus to accept the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate and his running mate, lauded Partymen and women for what he described as an excellent choice, expressing the optimism that the duo will lead other candidates of the Party to a resounding victory at the 2023 elections.

Former Minister of the Federal Republic, Chief Nduese Essien who also spoke at the meeting said the duo are eminent Akwa Ibomites capable of leading the state to a new era of development and progress.

Earlier in a welcome remarks, State Chairman of the PDP, Rt Hon. Aniekan Akpan thanked the Leader of the Party, the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr Udom Emmanuel and the entire Caucus for the robust cooperation the party has continued to enjoy from members, elders and Stakeholders. He also took time to brief the Caucus on the strides and aspirations of the Party since he was called to serve in the last one year.

Governorship Candidate of the PDP in his response thanked the Caucus and the entire PDP family in Akwa Ibom State led by Governor Emmanuel for finding him worthy to be the one to contest election and win as the next Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Pastor Umo Eno restated the call to all the other aspirants who contested elections with him to accept to come and join hands with him to lead the state to a new era of collective prosperity for Akwa Ibom people.

He said “May I, once again with all sense of humility, call on all Akwa Ibom people, including my dear brothers who are in court to challenge my candidacy to please shelf their grievances so that we can work together as a Party in preparation for us to answer the patriotic call to build a prosperous and United Akwa Ibom State, which beckons on us in 2023.

