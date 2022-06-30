PRESS STATEMENT

30TH JUNE, 2022

DELTA PDP MOURNS JUDE ONYA, IKA SOUTH PDP CHAIRMAN

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has expressed shock and sadness over the news of the sudden death of Mr. Jude Onya, Ika South PDP Chairman.

A statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary of Delta PDP, which consoled the immediate family, the PDP family, and people of Ika South, the Ika nation, and Deltans over the unexpected loss reads:

“We received with shock and deep grief, the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Mr. Jude Onya, PDP Chairman, Ika South, today, Thursday, 30th June, 2022.

“We are deeply saddened by this huge loss. Mr. Jude Onya was a great and beloved grassroots leader and mobilizer of the party, whose charismatic camaraderie, influence, and robust leadership style, not only stood him out for special recognition and encomiums amongst his political peers, but ensured that Ika South maintained and sustained the pride of place which the PDP has enjoyed over the years.

“Our deep and sincere condolences goes to his immediate family, the PDP family, and people of Ika South and the Ika nation, over this sudden, unexpected, and monumental loss of our outstanding leader and shining ambassador and we pray the good Lord to grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable departure.

May the Almighty God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest. Amen!.

R.I.P. Chairman!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.