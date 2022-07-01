Stakeholders Advocate Leadership With Sustainable Future For Nigeria, As Delta NIPR Hold AGM, Elect New EXCO

ASABA/Nigeria: Public Relations Stakeholders have called for a leadership system in Nigeria, that will have future development of the country in mind, away from what presently exists in the country.

They unanimously advocated this position at the Annual General Meeting Public Lecture 2022, of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, which had the theme: “Transforming Leadership- A vision For Sustainable Future”.

Discussing issue of leadership in Nigeria, the lead Speaker, Professor Robert Oghenedoro Dode, of Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba, highlighted some of the leadership challenges towards future sustainable development in Nigeria, as unskilled leadership, corruption, as well as political godfatherism, which has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian society.

Prof. Dode who stressed the need for sound ethical leadership which was rooted in respect and justice, added that leadership at all levels must be firm and developemental, with positive managerial principles that will address the collective agenda of problems confronting the country.

In his own contribution, the National President, Nigerian Institute Public Relations, Mallam Mukahtar Sirajo, represented by the Registrar of the Institute, Mr. Yeku Kayode, said good leadership should be focused on the need for all to live a life worthy of emulation, stressing that good leadership style begins with everyone.

Earlier, the Chairman of NIPR, Delta State Chapter, and Secretary to the Delta State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, represented by the Vice Chairman of the Institute, Mr. Godfrey Osakwe, extolled the leadership style of the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, describing him as a man with uncommon leadership qualities which has transformed the state at all levels of human endeavour.

According to him, Governor Okowa has exhibited his leadership potentials in the areas of development, management of corporate and national reputation, as well as good governance, which were all key to his administration.

He therefore stressed the need for the conference to change the narrative and profer the needed resolutions capable of grooming visionary and creative leadership for the reconstruction of national ethos.

The various discussants also bared their mind on the way forward for transformational leadership for Nigeria.

A major highlight of the NIPR 2022 Annual General Meeting/Public Lecture, which held at Orchid Hotels, Asaba on Thursday, June 30, 2022, was the election of a new Executive Council by the Delta State Chapter to take over the leadership and run the affairs of the institute in the State, for the next two years.

The election which took place immediately after the public lecture, was supervised by the Registrar of the Institute, Mr Yeku Kayode, after the dissolution of the past executive led by Mr. Patrick Ukah.

At the end of the exercise, a new 10 – members executive Council emerged and was inaugurated to pilot to the affairs of Delta NIPR.

The new exco comprises, Godfrey Osakwe as Chairman; Florence Nwabuonwu – Vice-Chairman; Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli – Secretary; Ese Obote-Ogwu as the Assistant Secretary; Joy Ochei as the Public Relation Executive; Isaac Ogerugba – Financial Secreatry; Shedrack Onitsha as Internal Auditor; Gertrude Onyekachuku-Uteh Treasurer, with Stella Lucky Sanu and Odememezue Onyiyechi, as ex-Officio members

The new Delta NIPR chairman, Mr Godfrey Osakwe, in his acceptance speech, promised to run an open administration that will be focused on the objectives of the institute.