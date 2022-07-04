2023: PDP EAGER FOR RECONCILIATION WITH GOV WIKE, OTHERS; SEEK MEMBERS TOTAL SUPPORT TO UNIFY PARTY

***VERY IMPORTANT VISIT MUST BE UNDERTAKEN TO GOVERNOR WIKE – BOT Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is a very important and resourceful member of the PDP who should not be allowed to leave the Party.

He said Wike has committed so much in building and sustaining the party, and therefore Party members should desist from doing anything that would encourage him to leave.

Senator Jibrin in a statement on Sunday, explained that “I have noted with a great concern and great sense of feeling on the various recent comments coming from some of our PDP members and some prominent Nigerians on the choice of Chief Okowa the Governor of Delta State as the Vice Presidential Candidate, by the Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of our Party P.D.P the biggest party not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.”

“All the comments and various submissions are very normal in any political set up in Nigeria today with P.D.P being the strongest and most prominent party that has all potentials to form Government in 2023.”

“We must come back to our senses by all our members and all most responsible and respectful Nigerians by giving total support to the party to enable it form Government by holding all political positions in Nigeria in 2023.”

“It is therefore very necessary that when our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and our National Chairman, Senator Ayochia Ayu return to Nigeria very soon from abroad, the following must be done immediately:”

“A very important visit must be undertaken to Governor Wike comprising of the following group:

PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

P.D.P Vice Presidential Candidate Governor of Delta State, Chief Okowa.

P.D.P National Chairman, Senator Iyochia Ayu and his NWC.

P.D.P BOT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibril

Representative of BOT membership.

Current 13 P.D.P Governors.Former P.D.P Governors. Former P.D.P Ministers.

Some P.D.P Elders from Zones and States.”

“The Committee should be headed by the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“It is very important to note that Governor Wike is very responsible and very obedient member of P.D.P who assisted tremendously toward building the party to what it is today.

“We must therefore encourage him to never leave the party. In the light of the above, I want to appeal to all P.D.P members and leaders to shun away from unorthodox comments aimed at reducing and running down the party.”

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Emphasising the position of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, the Presidential Candidate of the party and Waziri Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in a post on his verified social media handles, harped on the need for the party to remain united and the imperative to carry everybody along, in the collective effort unify Nigeria..

He wrote: “The Peoples Democratic Party will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me. When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced. -AA