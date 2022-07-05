2023: Political Aides Urge PDP Leadership To Brace Up For Tough Polls

PRESS RELEASE

Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Senior Political Adviser to Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State (r)

Political Aides urge PDP leadership to brace up for tough polls

The Forum of Political Aides to the Governor of Delta State has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to brace up for tough elections in 2023 by aggressively pursuing the sensitisation of people to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

The Forum which rose from a strategic session under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Senior Political Adviser to Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State, in Asaba on Tuesday noted that with growing enthusiasm of Nigerians, especially the younger generation to the coming general elections, it will no longer be business as usual.

In a communique issued at the end of the session, the Forum which is made up of the various cadres of aides on political matters to the governor, urged the leadership of the PDP in the state to take measures to unite the party and build a formidable house not only to retain the control of Delta State but also to regain control of Aso Rock.

Congratulating Governor Okowa for emerging the party’s vice presidential flagbearer and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, Speaker of the House of Assembly, for winning the state’s governorship ticket, the Forum urged them to prioritize the mending of all cracks in the party to create a common front. To Oborevwori, they said he should extend the olive branch to all his former rivals that contested the governorship ticket with him.

They also resolved to effectively carry out the functions of political aides, especially by deepening the relationship and engagement with community youths, support groups, traders and other professional groups.

In his opening address, Solomon called on all political aides to deepen their commitment to executing the tasks ahead. He said Delta State PDP’s assignment is now double barreled.

“We have to ensure that our gubernatorial flagbearer, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, wins resoundingly. More importantly, our dear Governor Okowa is PDP’s vice presidential running mate and he has to win. These targets are achievable. Nigerians are waiting for PDP to rescue them from the disaster that has been President Muhammadu Buhari’s seven years in Aso Rock. But even though APC has driven Nigerians to the precipice, the task of dislodging the party will not be easy. But it has to be done for the sake of our country”, Solomon said.

The meeting was attended by Political Advisers, Executive Assistants, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to Okowa on political matters.

Signed

Pius Mordi

Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Governor