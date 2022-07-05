DELTA RELEASES WHITE PAPER ON OZORO-OLEH CRISIS, COMPENSATES VICTIMS

Delta State Government on Tuesday said it had released the White Paper on the resolution of the communal crisis between Ozoro and Oleh communities in Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas of the state, with approval to compensate families of victims.

The State Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after inspecting ongoing projects at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

He said the State Executive Council had approved the White Paper on the crisis sequel to the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on the crisis.

According to him, we have looked into the Ozoro-Oleh crisis and we are already implementing the decisions of the Judicial Panel.

“The Judicial Panel of Enquiry has finished its work and submitted its report.

“The White Paper has also been released by the state’s Executive Council and the whole process to ensure peace is being implemented by the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Unfortunately, we lost some people to the crisis. And, it’s unfortunate we cannot bring them back, but I am also aware that approvals have been given to compensate the families who lost loved ones during the crisis.

“The cheques will be released on Thursday this week, I just hope and pray that we do not go into that level of communal crisis anymore,” the governor stated.