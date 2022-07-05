RIVERS ACCORD ELECTS NEW PARTY EXECUTIVES IN OMUMA, ETCHE LGAs

The Rivers State chapter of the Accord party, on Monday, 4/07/2022, elected new executives to run the affairs of the party in two Local Government Areas, namely, Etche and Omuma LGAs of the state, respectively.

A press release by Mr. Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord party, disclosed that while Omuma LGA returned Hon Olo Goodluck, who had hitherto been functioning in an interim capacity, unopposed, the stakeholders and members of the party across the 19 wards in Etche LGA, opted for a change in leadership, by duly electing Dr Godwin Amadi, as the new Accord party Chairman.

Both elections, which held at the Headquarters of their respective LGAs, were conducted peacefully, under the strict supervision of the Party’s State executives.

The Omuma LGA election was conducted first and the newly elected Accord party Chairman for the LGA, Hon. Olo Goodluck, who was returned unopposed, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the State leadership for coming and for their incomparable sagacity in leadership, especially in leading them thus far even for such supervision and conduct of a peaceful, free and fair election.

He also thanked his colleagues at the LGA level, for giving him a second chance and promised to carry everybody along, noting that, they will work as a family for the greater goal of the party and to fulfill the vow made to take over the leadership of the State come 2023.

The State leadership team then proceeded to Etche LGA to also supervise and conduct their election. Dr. Godwin Amadi emerged victorious as the new Accord party chairman of Etche LGA, taking over from Mr. Perry Macs, who had been in charge previously.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Godwin Amadi thanked the State leadership and also appreciated his colleagues for counting him worthy for such an exalted office, even as he pledged not to disappoint them, but will certainly bring back unimaginable profit on such a gigantic investment they have put in him.

He further promised the State leadership that their visit to Etche, especially on this unique occasion that gave rise to his election will never be in vain, for his tenure as party chairman, will be that of sincerity of a purposeful Accord party in Etche, and Etche LGA generally.

He equally pledged to work assiduously to woo members of other parties who, according to him, were tired of the wilderness they have so far been wandering in and are now seeking for a solution.

“I will direct them to this solution we have in Accord, the solution that “the WE agenda, putting the PEOPLE first”, is ready and willing to offer”, he assured, even as he vowed that come 2023, Accord will take over the leadership of Etche and the candidates in both constituencies of the LGA, would win their elections, he boasted.

The Deputy State Chairman of the Party, Pastor Amabere Jamabo, commended members of the party in both LGAs, for their peaceful conduct, respect for the State executives that were present and their adherence to instructions, before, during and after the election.

He also charged the newly elected party chairman and members of his exco, to carry everybody along, reminding them that Accord party is a people oriented party, where all are treated equally and with genuine love, even as he advised them to treat those that will soon be coming in from other parties with equal regard, and urged them to do so without sentiments or bias.

“Accord party which stands as and remains the solution of Rivers State, should show practical example with her leadership style of accommodation, acceptance, encouragement and respect for all,” Pastor Jamabo admonished.

Earlier, the outgone chairman in Etche, Mr Perry Macs, sincerely thanked members of the party for supporting him during his reign and promised to work with the new leadership going forward.

According to him, they will work together to make certain that Rivers State is delivered from the present state of regression and take her to her glorious heights.

The Party State Publicity Secretary, Mr Iyene Douglas revealed that Accord party, in Omuma and Etche LGAs, are in peace and in One Accord, marching forward to a victorious take over of the Brick House come 2023.

Accord! Oneness and Progress! Oneness and Progress! In One Accord

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary

Rivers Accord.

5/7/2022