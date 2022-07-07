Delta 2023: FHC ABUJA RULING, DELTA PDP CALLS FOR CALM

PRESS STATEMENT

7TH JULY, 2022

DELTA 2023: ABUJA FEDERAL HIGH COURT RULING, DELTA PDP CALLS FOR CALM

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has received the judgement of an Abuja Federal High Court, against our Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the grounds of discrepancies in his documents.

We have already engaged our team of legal experts to critically study the ruling and explore grounds on which we can confidently approach the Court of Appeal.

We want to therefore enjoin our teeming supporters and loyal party faithful to remain calm, unperturbed, and law-abiding, and assure them that we are quite confident in our conviction, that justice will be done and we will get judgement at the Appellate Court.

There is no cause for alarm.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.