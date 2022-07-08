PRESS STATEMENT

08th July, 2022

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES OKOWA @ 63

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has expressed warm felicitations to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State Governor on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary, describing him as an amazing leader, whose overall contributions to the PDP and the Nigerian nation are unquantifiable.

The birthday felicitation was contained in a congratulatory message to the Governor, signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, which reads: “Your Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State and the undisputed leader of our great party.

“We happily extend our warm felicitations to you on this auspicious occasion of your 63rd birthday anniversary, which has provided for us once again, the annual opportunity to celebrate a man of peerless integrity, matchless administrative acumen, excellent leadership qualities, and unwavering faith in the Supreme God, who defines and directs our existence.

“Your status and stature as our Governor and leader, has brought unquantifiable successes, immeasurable achievements, and great pride and fame not only to the PDP, but indeed to Deltans and Delta State.

“You have been exemplary in service, astute in administration, focused and determined in quality service delivery, exceptional in strategic organizational management, undaunted in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges in all spheres, visionary and accommodating in decision making, and gracious with profound humility in embracing one and all, both at home and on the national space.

You are indeed an amazing leader, whose overall contributions to the PDP and the Nigerian nation are unquantifiable.

“We have every genuine reason to congratulate you warmly, Your Excellency, and our felicitations are doubly enriched with your recent elevation as the Vice Presidential Candidate and running mate to our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on the joint ticket as the PDP Flagbearers, in the 2023 presidential election. Bravo!

“As you celebrate your 63rd birthday, our honest prayer is that the good Lord will continue to bless and strengthen you, guide and direct your footsteps in all endeavours, enable you with deep wisdom to handle the present and future challenges, bolden and ennoble you, as you march into charted and uncharted territories and give you peace, joy, and laughter and rest on all sides in this your new age and always. Amen

“Once again, Congratulations your Excellency.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.