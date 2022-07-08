Elumelu Congratulates PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Gov. Okowa, On Birthday

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has felicitated the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections and the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on the auspicious occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Elumelu in a statement on Friday July 8, 2022, saluted the Governor for his unrelenting selfless service, his unmatched commitment and dedication towards the unity, stability and economic development of not only Delta State, but Nigeria.

Elumelu said that over the years, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa with his vast experience as a renewed medical Doctor, local Government Chairman, Secretary to the Government of Delta State, Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, two time Governor of Delta State, and now Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, he has continued to demonstrate extraordinary capacity for result-oriented leadership in all spheres of life.

“I particularly celebrate your astonishing humility, vision, proactiveness, resourcefulness, sincerity of heart and loyalty to the good cause, with which you united and transformed our dear state Delta into a model state and flagship of development in Nigeria in the last seven years.

“You are a dazzling statesman and brilliant administrator who loves the people and continues to demonstrate that the essence of leadership is in deploying its authority and influence for the benefit of the people.

“Your confirmation as Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party is without doubt informed by the confidence and trust reposed in you by our Presidential Standard Bearer, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Wazirin Adamawa) that with your experience and commitment to duty, our Party is not only assured of victory but our nation is also guaranteed of the purposeful leadership Nigerians earnestly yearn for.

“On behalf of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, the people of Delta State as well as all our members in the House of Representatives, I congratulate you on your birthday and pray to God to grant you many more years in good health to His glory,” the Minority Leader stated.