Former Delta SSG Rejoices With Gov. Okowa, on His 63rd Birthday

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has felicitated with the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as he marks the 63rd birthday anniversary.

Macaulay particularly rejoiced with Okowa noting that the anniversary is coming on the heels of his political elevation having just emerged as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

“I rejoice with you on this joyous occasion and pray that God Almighty will continue to strengthen you with divine health to live life to the fullest.

“Also I pray that God will grant you wisdom as well as enable you to finish well and strong in the public service of our nation, Nigeria.”

Signed:

Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie S. Macaulay

Former SSG and Okiroro of Isoko Land.

AFHSN.