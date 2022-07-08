TAMBARI HILDA DEDAM IS RIVERS ACCORD DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE

Mrs. Tambari Hilda Dedam

The Accord party in Rivers State on Thursday, 7th July, 2022 presented Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam as the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 election. She is Ogoni, from Bane, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A press statement by Mr. Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord, issued on Friday, 8/07/2022, disclosed that Mrs. Hilda Dedam was presented at the party’s State secretariat, 5b Ndoni street, New GRA, Port Harcourt, by the Governorship candidate of the party, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the State party Chairman Dr Nnana Onyekwere and the DG of the Dumo Lulu-Briggs campaign Organization, Rt Hon Iyk Oji.

The Governorship candidate who has always made it known that women are one of his prioritized constituency, noted that they are mothers that understand what it takes to get into the heart of God and know how to get accelerated answers from God in the place of prayers.

“We cannot do without them if our intent and motive for Governance is with sincerity of purpose”, he said, adding that “because our Intentions are genuine and our purpose for presenting ourselves for this task is for the people, we came to the conclusion that a woman, a mother must be given a place of pride so that society, especially the Rivers society will become progressively greater.

“Women must not be known only for praise singing, It’s high time we give them the honour they truly deserve”.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs revealed that, during an interactive session with members of the Rivers Daughters Forum (RDF), the women had made it clear to him that they needed a woman to be his deputy, they needed a representation at that level, such that will be their voice in the right sense of it.

According to him, “when the women made that request, I gave them my word and went in search of their need. It is in the fulfillment of that promise that I make this presentation to you today” he declared.

Responding, the Deputy Governorship candidate Princess Mrs. Tambari Hilda Dedam thanked God for qualifying her for the position, and expressed gratitude to her principal Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and the Rivers Accord leadership, for finding her worthy to be the deputy governorship candidate of the party.

“I accept this nomination wholeheartedly and I am ready to serve the people of Rivers State. Though I am not a politician, but I know God has brought me here for a purpose, and together we shall work diligently to take back our State,” she said.

She then tasked other candidates, party leaders and members, to make certain they go back and work assiduously to win at all levels, noting that, “a progressive Rivers State of our dream is possible and the 2023 election must be taken seriously if we really need a genuine change”.

The State Chairman of the Accord party, Dr Nnanna Onyekwere, said, the governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs’s decision of picking a woman as his deputy is indeed a great move, and his choice is a confirmation that “the WE agenda, putting PEOPLE first” initiative, is a vision genuinely targeted at bringing joy to the PEOPLE of Rivers State.

Speaking further, the party chairman added that “the Deputy Governorship candidate, Her Excellency, Princess Mrs. Tambari Hilda Dedam is not a politician, nether is she any regular name, and obviously didn’t lobby for this position, but God who rules in the affairs of men, positions and qualifies people and has today, gifted her to us, the party, that she might be part of the team that will salvage Rivers State come 2023”.

