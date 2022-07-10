SEN. MANAGER REFUTES CLAIMS OF INITIATING COURT CASE AGAINST PDP GUBER CO-ASPIRANT; SEEKS PRAYERS FOR PARTY

Senator representing Delta South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator James Manager, has distanced himself from a trending news story claiming that he had allegedly sued a co-aspirant in the May 25th, 2022 PDP Governorship primaries, over his NYSC status.

It is not very clear if there’s such a litigation before any Court in the country, but if indeed such legal action has been instituted, then Senator Manager is stating categorically that it did not emanate from him and he is not even aware of such action, as claimed by several viral reports in the social media space.

The refutal by the Delta South Senator, who recently clocked 62 years, was posted on his verified social media handles, in which he also used to opportunity to express concern over the bitterness and acrimony that had overtaken the Delta PDP in recent times, even as he called for prayers and divine intervention to save the party from crumbling and collapsing in the state.

His post reads:

“I want to react to a trending story on a section of the media that I initiated a court case against one of the PDP governorship aspirants in Delta State. The purported story sponsored by well-known political merchants is a cesspool of lies and a journalism junkyard from where stories are fabricated against leading political lights. it is another desperate attempt to drag my humble self into the mud-sliding and regrettable – avoidable political quagmire we all find ourselves in Delta PDP today.

I have spent almost 30 years in this business of politics and these stupendous insinuations being sponsored and peddled in the media by these political jobbers are not my modus operandi. My style on matters like this over the years are different. The story is fake and nothing could be farther from the truth.

As the pioneer State Chairman of the party and by extension the father of PDP in Delta State, I would not do anything to further exacerbate the problems for the party and the future of Deltans because Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta. I’m greatly disturbed by the recent happenings at the party today.

I would not feign ignorance as the party is drowning and dying gradually. If nobody is seeing it, I am seeing it and I am also feeling it greatly. I would have initiated certain preliminary actions pro bono but because I’m directly involved as a contender, I’m constrained.

I want to be extremely careful and cautious with suggestions and interventions.

Going forward, we have to be prayerful to God Almighty and belief in His Supremacy.

May God not allow those who are inside and outside PDP who have all used its platform to acquire the big names they have today to destroy it.

May that day never come, AMEN!