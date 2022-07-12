Delta 2023: BISHOP NDIDI UMERAH EMERGES PRP FEMALE DEP. GUBER CANDIDATE, AS EDIJALA UNVEILS MANIFESTO

Bishop Glory Ndidi Umerah, Deputy Governorship candidate, Peoples Redemption Party PRP, Delta State

Bishop Glory Ndidi Umerah has been named as the Deputy Governorship candidate for the Peoples Redemption Party PRP, Delta State Chapter and running mate to the Gubernatorial candidate Olorogun Immanuel Edijala, on the party’s joint ticket for the 2023 general election.

Bishop Ndidi Umerah, who hails from Ibusa in Oshimili North LGA of Delta State, was born on May 19, 1966, and hails from Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. She is a Bishop of the Living Word Faith Fellowship Centre, Kubwa, Abuja and founder of Radient Women Foundation.

Unveiling his running mate during a press briefing in Enerhen, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Immanuel Edijala, the governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), in Delta State said the choice of Bishop Umerah was arrived at “After a careful search for a worthy running mate to fly the flag of my party, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), and with due consideration of who will add value and best serve in that capacity”.

Reeling out his manifestoes and agenda christened “Redeem Delta Mission”, the Delta PRP governorship flag bearer said that he would run a government that would be more responsive to the needs of the people if given the mandate in the 2023 general elections.

Chief Immanuel Edijala, governorship Candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Delta State

“PRP is probably the oldest and only ideological Party in Nigeria today and is known as the party for the Talakawas. We, humans, are all Talakawas i.e ordinary people, except that in Nigeria we are like people living in an Animal Farm where some people are more equal than others. My mentors have taught me that good citizenship is not a spectator’s sport.

“Thus, I am highly motivated to use my experience in advocacy to effectively make things better for our people. By our people, I mean every legal person resident in Delta State. I promise to unify our State and break the barriers of disunity created by the wolves in sheep’s clothing and ethnic bigots who have been in the corridors of power since 1999.

“I want to use my experience in politics and business to improve the livelihoods and well-being of our people, our children and children yet unborn. There is no gainsaying that due to the poor state of the Nigerian economy, majority of Nigerians ensnared in poverty and living in misery with a growing army of unemployed youth channelling their youthful energy to perpetrate crimes and wrecking havoc everywhere.

“I will work to tenaciously defend our God given inalienable rights to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. In the same vein, Security shall be given top priority as a precursor for economic growth.

“I want to reiterate that l am running for the Governorship to give voice to the voiceless, hope to the hopeless and reawaken the virtue of trust and patriotism in Deltans who feel the state has been poorly managed by the one-party government of PDP since 1999.

“I promise to bring to bear, all my international experience as a captain of industry, having spent well over 20 years in the transport sector as well as the oil and gas industry, first as Chairman / CEO of Express Cargo Liner Shipping Company Ltd, a wholly Nigerian owned ship owning and management company in the downstream subsector of our economy and Chairman of Chart and Capstone Integrated Ltd, dictating the pace in the Power, Oil and Gas sectors”, the PRP Delta Governorship candidate declared.