Delta 2023: ISHIOMA OSHILIM IS GBAGI’S RUNNING MATE IN SDP

Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Delta State Olorogun Barrister Kenneth Gbagi, has picked Chief Mrs. Ishioma Rosemary Oshilim, as his running mate and Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, on the joint ticket for the Delta 2023 governorship election.

Mrs. Oshilim, a Data Sales Consultant with MTN, hails from Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State and is so far, the first woman to emerge as a running mate to a governorship candidate, amongst all the political parties that have unveiled their Deputy Governorship picks, ahead of the July 17th deadline, set by INEC, for the submission of the gubernatorial ticket list by the Parties.

She is the third Deputy Governorship candidate, amongst the major Political parties contesting the Delta 2023 guber election, to come from the Ndokwa/Ukwuani axis of Delta State following the earlier emergence of Sir Monday Onyeme (PDP) and Otumba Friday Osanebi (APC) for the same position in the respective Political Parties

Confirming Mrs. Ishioma Oshilim as his running mate and Deputy Governorship Candidate of Delta SDP, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, in a statement posted on his verified social media handles, wrote:

Running Mate: I Bet On Mrs. Oshilim Ishioma Rosemary In Best Interest Of Deltans – Gbagi, Delta SDP Guber Candidate

Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi

I, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for 2023 Delta State governorship election, solemnly announce Mrs. Oshilim Ishioma Rosemary from Obiaruku, Ukwuani LGA of Delta state as my Running Mate.

That I make this choice in utmost good faith, for the common good of all Deltans as priority, capacity to deliver and in fulfillment of my unwavering promise to lead a government of gender inclusiveness, when elected next Governor of Delta state by the divine grace of God.

In line with my campaign trust, “women will be fully involved in my government with at least 35% occupation of key positions in my government” and regardless of religion, tribe or ethnicity leaning. The focus is to ensure our dear state achieve progress that will impact the generality of the people.

Mrs. Oshilim Ishioma Rosemary, in character, learning and achievements fits into the role of a dutiful, humble and pan Delta savvy woman as running mate to complement in the determined task of rescuing Delta from the PDP hegemony of imposition of unfit leaders which has thrown the state, so blessed, into stagnation and deprivation of the majority.

A graduate of the Delta State University, Abraka, Mrs Oshilim, has a robust private sector experience in management of human and material resources and currently, General Manager, Benovia Company Limited, a telecoms feeder services provider.

She is dogged, determined politician of great influence and currently a pillar for women mobilisation in the SDP.

This bold step faithfully taken in best interest of all right thinking Deltans, is therefore a challenge to all men, youths and women to rise to the occasion of cuing into this project GBAGI 4GOV, Delta 2023, to vote SDP for better and progressive Delta state.

Support Gbagi, SDP for Progress!

We Moove!

By Bion Bion