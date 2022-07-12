EID-AL-ADHA: Rivers Accord Party Guber Candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Celebrates With Hausa Community; Gets Their Endorsement

In the spirit of the EID-AL-ADHA celebration by Muslim faithfuls all over the Nation, on Monday, 11th July, 2022, the Accord Governorship candidate in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs,

visited the Sarikin Hausawa, Rivers State, Alhaji Issa Madaki’s palace, at Dline, Port Harcourt, to celebrate Salah with the Hausa community.

A statement by Mr. Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord, issued on 12/7/2022, disclosed that, receiving their guest, the spokesperson of the community, Alh. Haliu Uman, thanked Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, for finding the time to come and counting them worthy of such honor.

He then noted in clear terms that, with the New Electoral act, they now know that their votes will count this time, and as such they will not consider party but will prioritize personality; that personality that will always put people first, irrespective of tribe or religion.

According to the spokesperson, it is in that resolve they have also chosen to go out to tell their people that they have seen a candidate that has the character they seek, and that they will convince people to cast their votes for him at the 2023 Governorship election, noting that he is part of them as they are part of him.

It should be recalled that the visit of the Accord Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to the Hausa community was propelled by his quality servant leadership style, wherein the people matters first. To him, every Rivers resident is an indigene of Rivers State and none should be so seen as a non-indigene. This was why his visit was a visit to celebrate with his family, the Hausa community, in a season of celebration as such this.

The statement added that, as a party that is built on the foundation of unity of purpose, and of a people geared at making progress, “we have only problem solvers as candidates in our great party here in Rivers State. We have also made it clear that we aren’t a third force, but in reality, the only party that has the capacity to take away the predicaments that have for long kept Rivers State in stagnation.

“The WE agenda, putting PEOPLE first” initiative as revelationally conceived by our Governorship candidate is a proof, according to the statement, that the possibility of a great Rivers State is possible, and that the Accord party on whose platform it was conceived stands as the solution for a great Rivers State of our dream.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Rivers people keep seeking us on daily basis, having seen the light in us that is set to brighten our path towards the reality of an anticipated joy.

Today, the party has again received favour in the sight of men, this time from the Hausa community. Because we put PEOPLE first, the PEOPLE have continued to put us first, the statement concluded.

Accord! Oneness and Progress!

Oneness and Progress! In One Accord!

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

12/7/2022.