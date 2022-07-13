2023: Uboh Extols INEC, Urges Ika Federal Constituents To Register En masse

PRESS RELEASE

12/7/2022.



A frontline Delta State politician and the 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) Ika Federal Constituency House of Reps candidate, Hon (Engr) Doris Uboh has poured encomiums on the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for its innovativeness in the ongoing registration exercise which will enhance the constitueny’s voting strength come 2023.

The former federal legislator who made this call at the inauguration of her campaign council, also urged the electorate to cooperate with the electoral body in ensuring mass participation in the registration and subsequent collection of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

She further enjoined the indigenes of Ika North-East and Ika South Local Government Areas home and in the diaspora, to avail themselves of this opportunity more so, with the introduction of the online registration option and the creation of more polling units within the area.

According to her, “This will provide the platform for the constituents to decide their representatives in the various categories of the 2023 elections and foreclose the hoisting of unpopular incumbent candidate whose tenure is replete with redundancy”, she opined.

Similarly, she charged the campaign council to always interact with the electoral body(INEC) with the view to obtaining authentic vital information for dissemination vital to the electorate, especially the registration schedule and newly created additional polling units for proper identification.

“In the pre- and elections proper, we should be bold, brave, law -abiding and vigilant in checkmating our opponents’ divisive and diversionary tactics,which they are known for in subverting the will of the electorate, because their score card in the past twelve years is nothing to write home about”.

Hon Uboh equally commended the security agencies operational in the f Ika federal constituency for the existing peace and security just as she expressed confidence in their ability to uphold the tenets of their mandate fairness, equity, uprightness in providing security for all and sundry.

e-Signed:

Engr. Donald U. Igudia,

Director of Media And Publicity;

Doris Uboh/APC Ika Federal Constituency Campaign Council.