CONDEMNATION, AS IMO STATE GOVERNOR, UZODINMA DONS N478M WORTH WRISTWATCH TO SEE BUHARI

Condemnation has continued to trail Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, for adorning his wrist with a Jacob and Co Astronomia Sky White Diamond Wristwatch, valued at over Seven Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand Dollars.

The State Governor was seen in a meeting of the APC Governors with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, proudly showcasing the expensive diamond Wristwatch worth over 450 million naira when converted to Nigerian currency, at the present foreign exchange rate.

Speaking with cshowcasenews.com, on the matter, Chief Okonkwo Obinna, an indigene of Imo State, expressed disgust over the expensive life style of the Governor and said that it is condemnable and outrageous for a sitting Governor to be gilded with such an outrageously expensive wristwatch, worth over N450 million, in a State where infrastructure has become very deplorable, pensioners and workers of the Government are suffering and dying every day with their wages and entitlement not being paid, employment recording the highest in Nigeria as well as the educational sector in distressed situation.

“The annoying aspect of it all, is that they are the APC people who deceived Nigerians with the promise to fight corruption. How can you fight corruption when you are corrupt?

“APC, as far as I am concerned, is the assembly of highly corrupt elements in Nigeria. What is the annual salary of a sitting Governor that he will be buying and wearing an expensive diamond wristwatch worth over Seven Hundred thousand Dollars, in a state that is one of the poorest in Nigeria?

“Don’t you know what over four hundred Million Naira, that is what you will get, when you convert it to Dollars, could do for the people of Imo State?

“Let me tell you, Hope Uzodinma is a big disgrace to the people of Imo State and indeed the whole of Ndigbo,” Chief Obinna lamented.

Also in his tweet, one Jackson Ude, was sad that a sitting Governor who is supposed to be an epitome of prudence and moderation, could use over four Hundred Million Naira to buy himself a diamond Wristwatch in a state where hunger and starvation is the order of the day.

“After looting Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodinma got himself a Jacob & Co Astronomia Wristwatch for $785,496,00, an equivalent of N478 million. I mean Uzodinma used N478 million of looted Imo State funds to buy himself a wristwatch.

“Tell me why he should not be chased out of Government,” he also lamented.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, could not be reached for his reactions on the development, as his mobile phone was deliberately switched off several times, when calls were put across to him