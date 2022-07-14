Press Statement

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities

Rt. Hon. Dekor Qualifies For Nomination Into Most Valuable Parliamentarian Hall Of Fame; Also Receives HOSTCOM National Merit Award

Following his outstanding performance as a member of the House of Representatives and particularly as Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has been nominated for another honour.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, who represents Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives and doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities who has been severally honoured before now, is currently nominated for induction into Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame by OrderPaper Nigeria, a private and independent multi-platform parliament-focused organization dedicated to reporting, tracking and archiving activities of the Legislature since 2015.

The Ogoni-born politician, former Deputy Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly and one time Commissioner of Works in the state is being considered for the honour on account of serving as most passionate and dedicated Committee Chairman of the 9th House of Representatives so far.

In preparation for the prestigious honour, Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor will be presented with a formal recognition memento on July 14, 2022, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, as a prelude to the induction into the Most Value Parliamentarian Hall of Fame upon completion of the four year tenure of the 9th National Assembly.

Based on dedicated coverage of the National Assembly and from random survey among select stakeholders in the parliament, OrderPaper Nigeria in collaboration with other renowned Civil Society Organisations found Rt. Hon. Dekor worthy of the honour designed to applaud and encourage exemplary performances of federal lawmakers.

By this honour, Rt. Hon. Dekor is already recognized as one of the MVPs distinguished as performance-driven, excellence-inspired and public-spirited hoped to spur them into more improved service delivery and encourage others to toe same path for the collective interest of the Nigerian masses.

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has also been selected by Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas for HOSTCOM National Merit Award.

The award will be bestowed on him at the forthcoming national festival and inauguration of newly elected national officers of Oil and Gas Producing State and Communities.

The epoch-making event is scheduled for July 29, 2022 at Banquet Hall, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Recall that Rt. Hon. Dekor was recently voted Lawmaker of the Year by TRENDSETTER Award (TSA). He also bagged the 2021 prestigious DMOMA Lawmaker of The Year Award among many other recognitions.

Signed:

RT. HON. DUM DEKOR MEDIA TEAM.