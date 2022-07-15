Evance Ochuko Ivwurie: HYPOCRITICAL TEARS OF A GROVELER, TURNCOAT IN SEARCH OF RELEVANCE, SAYS MSD

14TH JULY, 2022

The Movement for Stronger Delta (MSD) has watched keenly from its observatory, the transformational disintegration of (dis)Honourable Evance Ochuko Ivwurie, and how he has without shame and sense of responsibility, turned himself in as a groveler before his masters, for their use as an instrument in their hands to execute the dirty job of disparaging the person of His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State.

MSD is quite pissed off by the malicious intent of one, who by his attitude of pleasing his sponsors has demeaned himself with the agitated aggression he consistently deployed against Governor Okowa and we have been compelled to react, as the cringer in Evance Ochuko Ivwurie came alive recently as a lickspittle of his highly revered sponsors for whom he is labouring unsuccessfully as a base sycophant.

This bootlicker, a renegade former member of Delta State House of Assembly that right thinking persons thought ought to be taking good initiatives to consolidate unity in the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has instead got people astonished with his cantankerous attacks on the Governor, who today, is also by the grace of God, the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

What really got MSD upset was his recent badly written tirade against the Governor, with the title: “GOVERNOR OKOWA IS DISLOYAL AND DISRESPECTFUL TO GOD ALMIGHTY, THE NIGERIAN CONSTITUTION, PDP, H.E. CHIEF JAMES IBORI AND DELTANS WHO VOTED HIM,” which he circulated in the social media.

In that mediocre rant, the bootlicker went beyond the depth of his shallow literary capacity, to attempt a poor job of trying to reference the work of the great William Shakespeare, with his mention of Julius Ceasar, Brutus, and Gaius Cassius, and did it in a manner that even a sixth former will not do.

Obviously seething with unnecessary rage, the ingratiating fellow bawled at Governor Okowa, employing all manner of abuses, insults, and name calling. For him, the Governor committed a great offence by standing true for democratic principle to thrive. No, Evance Ochuko Ivwurie, the obsequious fellow with a penchant for flattering somebody powerful for personal gains wants the Governor to kowtow like him and bow to the demigods he mentioned in his diatribe, as founding fathers of PDP.

Not to be forgotten is his worship of the one anointed of the group for governorship, but who was roundly defeated in an open, free, and fair primary contest, and whose defeat and non-emergence as Delta PDP governorship candidate, is the sin of the Governor.

He exposed his selfishness and that of his sponsors when he failed to consider the majority interest of PDP faithful in the State who do not favour the anointed of his group, but who are favourably disposed to the candidature of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

For the minion Evance Ivwurie, Okowa should ignore the majority and pander to the schemes of the minority and throw democratic tenets overboard. How shameful.

But Okowa, a man with good conscience, principled and good ethics, stood firm and called all aspirants to go to the field and work and return on the day of primary to test their popularity, with a promise to provide the enabling environment for a free, fair and peaceful primary, which he and PDP did too. Of course, the rest is history as the saying goes.

That a disgruntled aspirant, that carries himself as an untouchable peacock, because he has powerful sponsors who think he should be rammed through the throats of party faithful without question, exhibited unbridled indiscipline and recalcitrance and went to court too, Evance Ochuko Ivwurie and his cohorts believe that Governor Okowa must be put in the gallows for daring to be man enough to stand for the test of true democracy.

Indeed, the Governor has done his bit in standing up for the emergence of a popular candidate, it is now left for the courts to do their job. And Ekwueme, being a respectable person, a strong advocate of the rule of law will necessarily abide by the verdicts of the courts of the land at the end of the court sessions.

So, why Evance Ochuko Ivwurie is shedding crocodile tears is for nothing. And those who know have hinted about why he is playing the role of a spoiler and destabilization agent.

Not long ago, a group, DELTA FRESH VISION gave an insight into this in its write-up, with the headline: “EVANCE IVWURIE’S DIATRIBE AGAINST DR. OKOWA TOO UNCOUTH, TOO IRRESPONSIBLE FOR A MAN OF HIS STANDING.”

Find below are excerpts from the write-up of DELTA FRESH VISION on Evance Ivwurie:

“In this political period it is common, even expected to see people churning out all manner of publications to suit personal whims and desires or to satisfy other needs of paymasters who out of cowardice would want to use others to settle personal political scores. But when such vituperation comes from someone like Evance Ivwurie, a former Commissioner and House of Assembly member in Delta State one is bound to ask the motives behind such irresponsible behaviour.

“Recently, Evance Ivwurie, a man nicknamed crazy Evance, because of his deviant, garrulous nature, took to the social media to pour invectives on the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for what we believe is for no just cause.

“Curiosity drove DELTA FRESH VISION to investigate his motive and found out his outburst was borne out of personal frustration and bitterness. He was in the House of Assembly for one term and although Dr. Okowa was magnanimous enough on request to support him for a second term, Ivwurie was rejected by his people. Ivwurie expected the Governor to foist his incompetence on his people but the Governor, himself a grassroots politician objected.

“Again, Ivwurie requested the Governor to make him a Commissioner, having failed to secure a House of Assembly ticket. By this time the Governor had already nominated someone else as commissioner from his constituency.

“The anger and childish outburst of Ivwurie, the resort to uncouth, even gutter language to settle scores reveals the underbelly of a very selfish, irresponsible party man who believes it must be him if not the roof must come down. Anyone who is close to Ivwurie will attest to the fact that he is a man who stands for anything provided it suits his personal interest. His political trajectory has been laced with rejections because of temporary loyalty to his benefactors and to his own people.

“In the just concluded PDP House of Assembly Primaries in Delta State, some of the House members were unable to secure another term. None of them has come out to ascribe their failure to Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. Why would Evance Ivwurie think that Governor Okowa is behind his travails? Ivwurie should better go back to his constituency to make restitution with his people rather than looking for people to blame for his political downturn.

“It is also disheartening that Evance Ivwurie would want to use his own political frustration as an excuse to disparage the PDP Governorship candidate for the 2023 Governorship election, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori who overwhelmingly scored 590 votes to defeat his closest rival who scored a distant 113 votes.

“It is clear from the votes garnered by Sheriff Oborevwori in a free and fair primary election beamed live on National television that he is the popular choice of PDP in the State. While Deltans have accepted this reality Ivwurie is on his own, living in illusion and in a fool’s paradise.”

Having read the above, need we say much anymore? The foregoing indeed confirms the characterization of Evance Ochuko Ivwurie as a political turncoat and groveler, whose mission is not because he loves David Edevbie, but he is just taking selfish advantage of the turn of events over the PDP governorship tussle to want to settle personal scores.

The Movement for Stronger Delta, therefore, wishes to call all PDP faithful in Delta State to order and be careful in the handling of current development. Yes, a contestant of the governorship primary has gone to court to seek redress. Of course, he is entitled to do so. And so far, one leg of the matter has been done. But it hasn’t ended because there is an appeal.

This is why we call on PDP faithful to be reticent and fall back on their ability to make intelligent decisions based on sound judgment by allowing the court processes to run through. It must be noted that when this is done, and when the final judgment possibly by the Supreme Court is made, then everyone must fall into line and obey the final verdict of the Court. The most important objective is to ensure that PDP wins the Governorship and indeed all the other positions in the 2023 general elections.

MSD also wishes to call attention to the fact that resorting to court action currently is an internal thing within the party and people should also bear it in mind that the petitioners also took PDP to Court as 2nd defendant in the case, so the party as a responsible political party must defend itself, especially since the Guber Primary was free, fair, credible and conducted on a level playing field for all aspirants.

The fact remains that no one is being denied the opportunity to get the court to address a grievance. Also, the position in question must be filled by only one person. That one didn’t have it today, should not mean the end of the road for that person. There is also a tomorrow.

This is why Governor Ifeanyi Okowa provides a shining example, beginning from 2007, but finally good fortune smiled on him when he became Governor. Our counsel is that PDP faithful and leaders must take seriously, the unfailing word of God in the Bible in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 that, “There is a time for everything under the sun.”

One may feel seriously about an issue, appointment, or whatever, but when it doesn’t come as expected now, doesn’t mean that it will not come eventually. Here, the word of God in Proverbs 16:9 comes in handy, saying: “A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord determines his steps.” Meaning that a person may think up plans, but it is the Lord that decides ultimately what He will do.

It is against this background that we plead for good understanding, devoid of unbridled anger. Let’s wait for the courts to do their duties and at the end of it, let everyone fall in line and become friends again in the interest of the party. Let us also remember that anger produces no good thing. It is the reason that God again admonished in His word in Ecclesiastes 7:9, saying: “Do not hasten in your spirit to be angry, For anger rests in the bosom of fools.

This is why we beckon on every Evance Ochuko Ivwurie in PDP to allow the Spirit of God to lead them rather than anger. MSD believes that there are no fools in Delta PDP. It is necessary to understand this because the party still has the daunting task to ensure that Delta State emerges stronger in the days ahead.

A Stronger Delta is what we hold dear in MSD, and this has always been the main and SIMPLE Agenda.

MOVEMENT FOR STRONGER DELTA, (MSD)