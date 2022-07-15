Group Holds One Thousand Youth Solidarity March For Sheriff In Delta; As Nwaobi, Rapu, Elekeokwuri, Guwor Affirm Sheriff Remains PDP Guber Candidate

– By Patrick Ochei

Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, member representing Aniocha North constituency in Delta House of Assembly

Asaba, the capital of Delta State was today, Thursday 14th July, 2022, agog with sounds and beats as no fewer than a thousand youths gathered from across various local government areas of the State to stage a solidarity march in support of the PDP Gubernatorial candidate and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The youths in their number under the aegis of M.O.R.E For Delta Youth Project, first gathered at the Summit Junction of Asaba, where they took a walk down to the Cenotaph, venue of the event.

Addressing them with an air of confidence and encouragement was the member representing Aniocha North Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, who is also the Patron of the group, Hon. Engr. Emeka Emmanuel Nwaobi, told them that victory is sure for the PDP candidate at the Court of Appeal.

Nwaobi thanked the youths and by extension, all Deltans for recognising Mr. Speaker as the rightful choice for the office of Governor of Delta State, thereby supporting him in such a massive way.

He commended the youths for their dexterity in coming together to front a platform to sensitize Deltans on the need to keep faith with Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the best and most qualified to govern Delta after Okowa.

Nwaobi said that Oborevwori is not only compassionate and rationally reasonable, but one who has the street credibility to understand the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the State.

According to him, “Sheriff remains our candidate in PDP and our incoming Governor after Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. The judgement of the court not withstanding because we have discovered a lot of holes in it, we shall definitely sing a victory song in the end. We are confident that the Appeal Court verdict will eventually be in our favour. I want to personally appreciate you for your efforts and unalloyed support towards this struggle, and it is my prayer that your effort will yield fruits for the benefit of all Deltans.

“So we are here today, to join the one thousand youths from across the State to demonstrate our love and support for Sheriff. We have come to verify our loyalty to our principal, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori”, Nwaobi stated.

The lawmaker representing Oshimili South in Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Shedrach Rapu in his goodwill message, said that without Sheriff there is no government, affirming that his sterling leadership qualities had immensely endeared all his colleagues to support him against all odds.

He stated that the Speaker has a youthful wisdom that has continued to order the choices and decisions he makes as a man from the street.

The Legislator nonetheless, encouraged the youths to double their support for Sheriff, insisting that he is definitely needed by Deltans to be their next Governor.

For the lawmaker representing the incumbent Governor and people of Ika North-East Constituency, Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri, affirmed, “We have the belief and confidence in the quality of Sheriff Oborevwori’s leadership, and that is why we don’t have any alternative to him. He remains our choice and that of all Deltans by the massive support he has continued to garner.

“You are doing greatly as youths, knowing that the State as currently structured needs a Youth friendly Governor who understands the importance of people oriented development and youth empowerment for the overall benefit of the state. Our message here for you, is that you should take this gospel to Deltans in every nook and cranny of the State, telling them that there is no other gubernatorial candidate for the PDP in Delta State, other than Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori”, Elekeokwuri maintained.

In the opinion of the lawmaker representing Warri South West Constituency, Hon. Guwor Emomotimi Dennis, “there is no need for long speeches because Deltans already know that there is no alternative to Sheriff”.

He advised the youths to discountenance the unnecessary ranting in the social media that there could be a change in the already established election which the Speaker validly won in a landslide.

He said, “We will celebrate at the end of the Appeal Court judgement. Mr. Speaker remains the right candidate of the PDP in Delta State, he was voted in and he remains the candidate until the 2023 election, which we are still confident he will win and we will all jubilate again”.

In a brief interview with the Deputy Director General of the group – M.O.R.E For Delta Youth Project, Comrade Ogagaoghene Ogheneyole, he commended the youths in the forum for their resilience in standing for what is right and proper, which he said is Sheriff for Governor.

He said there is no better option than the one already made by the PDP Delegates during the Governorship primary election which produced Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the validly elected candidate of the party.

His words, “This is where we stand and we must do everything possible to protect that mandate as youths of PDP and Delta State. This is just the beginning as more marches are already planned to continue the solidarity for our amiable Street Credibility Principal”, Ogheneyole declared.