NIPR Delta Chapter, Commemorates World Public Relations Day (WPRD)

The World Public Relations Day, July 16 is celebrated annually by public relations and communication professionals worldwide for a unified global agenda aimed to make the world understand and utilize public relations better for a more harmonious and better world.

The theme for this year’s celebration which is centred on three” Ts” of Trust, Truth and Transparency, validates the fiduciary relationship of the three “Ts” as the core of public relations.

The Chairman, Delta State Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe in a statement said that the importance of public relations in life cannot be overemphasised, as any attempt to neglect the use of PR in all facets of life is an invitation to failure in the long run.

Underscoring the place of trust, truth and transparency in relationship management and good reputation, PR professionals through its code of professional conducts are enjoined to constantly maintain ethical standard in all their dealings so as to build trust and credibility for mutual beneficial relationship for both personal and clients’ brand.

“Public Relations is a top management function and its practitioners are specialists in relationship building, promoting national interest, managing crises, and helps to shape public opinion and clients’/brands narratives, distinguished them from competitors and communicate their deliverables to the publics through the media to achieve set objectives” Osakwe explained.

He however, called on all certified members of PR professionals in Delta State to rededicate themselves to the ethics of the profession and get involved in the conversation for good governance and nation building.