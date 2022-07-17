Politics, OSUN STATE

Breaking Osun 2022 Guber: ADELEKE WINS…

Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has won the Saturday, July 16, 2022, Osun State Governoship election.

According to the results uploaded to the INEC Results portal for Osun 2023 Governorship election and corroborated and confirmed by the various local government Returning Officers and Electoral officers at the Central collation centre for the election, Senator Adeleke polled the highest number of votes to defeat his closest rival and incumbent Governor of Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and 13 others.

From our calculations, the final result for the two major Political parties, reads like this:

PDP – 403, 371 votes

APC – 375, 027 votes

Difference – 28, 344 votes.

We await final confirmation. Details loading…

Congratulations Senator Adeleke. Congratulations PDP.

#Imole de

