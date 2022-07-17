GOV WIKE PRESENTS 2021/2022 NPFL TROPHY TO RIVERS UNITED FC

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has presented Rivers United Football Club with the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League trophy in Port Harcourt.

The governor made the presentation after the match day 38 clash between Rivers United Football Club and Gombe United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday.

Present at the presentation of the trophy were the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer League Management Company, Mallam Shehu Dikko and Davidson Owumi.

It will be recalled that Rivers United were confirmed as winners of the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on June 26 following Plateau United’s defeat by Akwa United.

Governor Wike had before the presentation of the trophy charged Rivers United, which will be representing the country at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League next season to work assiduously for the continental prize.

The governor assured the Rivers United team and its coaching staff of the resolve of the State government to render every required support that will make the club excel during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League next season.

Governor Wike disclosed that the State government will ensure that Rivers United players and its management are made comfortable in Port Harcourt.

He announced the reward of One Million Naira for each member of the team for defeating Gombe United.