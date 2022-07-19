2023: YARI, LADO, ABACHA VISIT GOV WIKE IN P/HARCOURT

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike played host to the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari at his private residence in Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed in a report that Governor Wike and his guest Mr. Yari together with his delegation later had a closed door meeting.

After Mr. Yari left, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate of Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Danmarke Lado and that of Kano State, Mohammad Abacha also came visiting.

Senator Lado told journalists after the closed door meeting they had with Governor Wike that they were on a courtesy visit to pay homage to their friend and brother.

“We paid a courtesy call to our brother, the executive governor of Rivers State. Since the election is over we have not been able to visit Rivers State to come and pay homage to him.

“That is why we are here to tell him that we are together as friends and brothers.”

On their level of preparedness towards the 2023 governorship election in Katsina and Kano States and their chances of winning, Senator Lado enthused that they are very prepared and are sure of delivering the party and winning the election.

