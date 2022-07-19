Delta Politics, PDP, Politics

DELTA PDP HOLDS MEGA RALLY, SATURDAY, JULY 23, 2022

*PRESS STATEMENT*

19th July, 2022.

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP happily invites our distinguished leaders, elders and stakeholders, party faithful, candidates and their teeming supporters, and indeed, all our loyal and committed members across the three Senatorial zones, to our Mega Rally, scheduled as follows:

DATE: Saturday, 23rd July, 2022.

VENUE: The Stadium, Delta State University of Science and Technology, OZORO.

TIME: 9am Prompt.

Let’s turn out en masse in our usual colourful, carnival-style, as we celebrate ourselves for all our resoundingly successful party primaries, which were free, fair, transparent, and satisfactory.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza
State Publicity Secretary
PDP, Delta State.

