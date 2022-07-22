Rivers 2023: ACCORD RECEIVES NEW MEMBERS INTO HER FOLD

Rivers State chapter of the Accord Political Party received some new members into it’s rapidly growing membership fold, as the 2023 general elections approaches, when some physically challenged persons were at the Accord Party Secretariat to present themselves for registration with the Party, on Thursday, 21st July, 2022,

According to them, they were at the Party Secretariat, to complete the process of becoming registered members of the Accord Party, so that they will be part of the solution that the party is bringing to the PEOPLE come 2023.

They further noted that, what attracted them is the extraordinary Philanthropic blessings of the Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, an act of love that has given their lives a meaning.

They said they cannot watch from afar, but need to be in the mission vehicle of this driver that God has used to bless them in the pas, adding that, having such a good man as the Governor of this State will birth a better opportunity for a joyous society where all irrespective of your background will have a sense of belonging.

The State party leadership led by Pastor Amabere Jamabo, the Deputy Chairman of the party, welcomed and received them into the solution fold, he assured of equal treatment, and that in Accord party there is no segregation but love of equal benefit.

While charging them to go tell others to take advantage of the remaining days of the voters registration and get registered, as that is the only way they can bring to bear the future they desire, Pastor Jamabo informed the new members that the true change Accord is bringing to the table will surely speak volumes, for votes will count this time and the leadership of their choice is what will become of the next administration which they will be part of, because the Solution Accord is bringing will surely “put PEOPLE first”.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

21/07/2022.