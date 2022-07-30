DOGARA, LAWAL MEET WIKE

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara on Saturday met with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The closed door meeting held at Governor Wike’s country home in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed in a statement issued on, July 30, 2022, that speaking with journalists after the meeting, former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara, hinged their visit on the quest and search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria.

“Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders. For us, it is a search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria. So, we feel that as part of the agenda setting, we should meet with him and that is the reason why we are here. And for the rest, whatever it is, maybe in the future we can discuss that.”

Similarly, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, explained that their mission was a brotherly visit to the governor of Rivers State.

“We came to visit our brother. He (Wike) is our brother. So, every now and then, the Bible enjoins you to visit one another. That is what we just did.”

Lawal said the interaction with the Rivers State governor had nothing to with the meeting some northern leaders held in Abuja on Friday.

“No, there are many things that in the world for which you need to visit a brother, so there is nothing to do with our meeting in Abuja.”

.