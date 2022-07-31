2023: SEN. ABE EMERGES RIVERS SDP GUBER CANDIDATE

Senator Magnus Abe, former Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial zone in the National Assembly and former Board Member, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has emerged the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State.

Sen. Abe who emerged barely 24 hours after the release of an official statement declaring his membership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), polled 30 votes during a substitution governorship primary of the SDP in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, July 30th, which was supervised by an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Pastor Emmanuel Isong.

The substitution primary, duly and fully monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as stipulated by the Electoral Act 2022, saw Abe emerging as sole candidate in the primary poll which had a total of 30 votes, all garnered by Abe, in the exercise.

Also, Dr. Patricia Ogbonna, a retired Permanent Secretary in the River State Civil Service, emerged alongside Sen. Abe, as the Rivers SDP deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 elections.

Dr. Patricia Ogbonna, a retired Permanent Secretary in the River State Civil Service, emerged alongside Sen. Abe, as the Rivers SDP deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 elections.

It was not clear, as at press time if the earlier INEC listed Rivers 2023 SDP Guber Candidate and former members representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Maurice Pronen, had officially written to withdraw as the governoship Candidate of the party as stipulated by the Electoral law to legitimize the substitution of candidates.

Declaring the result of the substitution primary election, Chairman of SDP Substitution Electoral Committee, Hon. Muhammed Ibrahim, described the former senator as a credible candidate for the governorship election in Rivers State.

Ibrahim said: “Today, we have elected a credible candidate for the governorship election in Rivers state. Let me thank all of you for conducting yourselves peacefully and for electing a very popular candidate in the person of distinguished Senator Magnus Abe as the governorship candidate of the party for Rivers state”.

“For those of you who are yet to register and collect your PVCs, please ensure that you do so before the expiration of the deadline as slated by INEC. I am very confident that with a quality candidate like Senator Magnus Abe, SDP will become the ruling party in Rivers Dtate come 2023”.

It will be recalled that Sentor Abe, who had repeatedly declared that he would be on the Rivers 2023 Governoship ballot as a candidate, had also formally announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress APC, to the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe have said that he is a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and very committed to the growth of internal democracy in the politics of Nigeria.

Abe, in a statement he personally signed and posted on his Facebook page said, such ideals have driven his style of politics over the years.

The statement reads in parts: “Yes I am and I have been a member of the social Democratic Party SDP.

“I remain irrevocably committed to the ideals that have driven my politics through the years. And will continue to do all we can to improve internal democracy in the politics of our country and focus on the people”.

July 29, 2022