RIVERS ACCORD COMMISSIONS PARTY SECRETARIAT IN AKULGA, AS GUBER CANDIDATE, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, RECEIVES ROYAL BLESSINGS FROM AMAYANABO OF ABONNNEMA

As the 2023 general elections continue to draw nigh, here in Rivers State it’s becoming clearer that it will not be Business as usual for those that have for long taken Rivers people for a ride.

We will recall that the Governorship candidate of Accord, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs initiated a mission statement, “The WE agenda, putting PEOPLE first”, a statement that is responsible for the great paradigm shift we are experiencing today in the political hemisphere of Rivers State, and by extension Nigeria. No doubt, Rivers Accord is not only presenting the best candidates to Rivers people, but has become a revelational revolutionary pacesetter, in fact, a transformer of system.

This transformation as carried on the great shoulders of Rivers Accord speaks volume on why Rivers Accord is the only solution Rivers people needs to be restored of all that she has lost to selfishness, mediocrity and political dictatorship. It is for this reason Accord has become an attraction to the people, to the extent it has propelled donations of structures to the party for party Secretariats, so that the party will have presence in every nook and cranny of the State wherein the people can easily get connected to the WE agenda Gospel as propagated by the Party.

On Saturday, 30th July, 2022, the State party leadership, its Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates were at the Ancient Town of Abonnnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, the home Town of the Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to commission one of such offices donated to the party by the good people of AKULGA.

Upon arrival, the Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs used the opportunity to officially Inform the Oruwari Briggs group of war canoe houses council of Chiefs, of his candidature under the Accord. His emergence was wholeheartedly accepted and loved by the Council of Chiefs, amidst the elders, women and Youths, an emergence they declared that they cannot go another way, but will tenaciously gather support and vote massively for him.

The train then proceeded to the palace of the Amayanabo of Abonnnema, HRM Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, Ekineye Gbobo Owukori IX. On arrival, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs used the opportunity to formerly introduce his Deputy, the deputy Governorship candidate, Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam and the State party leadership. While speaking, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs stated that his goal for presenting himself for this race is for the betterment of the people of Rivers State, as can be seen and understood of his mission statement, “the WE agenda, putting PEOPLE first”.

On his part, the Royal father in addressing the State party leadership said “It’s indeed a great pleasure to the Nyemoni (Abonnnema) people that you have deemed it fit to nominate our son to be your gubernatorial candidate. As you all know, he has a track record of success both in business life and career as a whole, including the chieftaincy institution, and I have no doubt that he will do very well, even this”, he said. To the Deputy Governorship candidate he said, “I want to put on record that, we are very excited about the choice of deputy Governorship candidate, especially because he chose a woman, because we are very gender sensitive these days, and from what I heard about you, you have the right pedigree, and we believe that you will bring an added advantage to the party”, he said.

The Royal father then went ahead to declare a heartfelt prayers of blessings, success and Victory to their son the incoming Governor of Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, on the task ahead, and wished the team a successful commissioning of the new party secretariat.

The train was given a great reception at the venue of the commissioning, by the LGA party leadership and party faithfuls.

In their message to the leader and Governorship candidate of the party, they noted that, beyond being a Governorship candidate and Leader of the party, in Akulga Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is a father to all, no doubt a father without discrimination, a father who treats all equally. They assured that come 2023, Akulga Accord will coast to victory, and that they will leave no stone unturned in this regard. According to them, Akulga is already Accorded Accordingly.

While responding, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs appreciated them for having him, he thanked them for the trust and opportunity they have given to the party, especially for the structure donated for the onward success and progress of the party in the LGA. He further reassured them that, the WE agenda, putting PEOPLE first has come to stay, and will continue so, because the reality of change is now and the greatness of Rivers State has just begun with Accord as the solution Rivers people crave for.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs noted that they are not here to campaign, for it’s not time for campaign, “we are only here to commission the beautiful structure that you have in your conviction donated to the party for a secretariat that will house think tanking, success and the victory that the party will bring to the people”, he said. He added that, the WE agenda mission isn’t about party, but about people, and then noted, “the name of our party is Accord, not Accord party, and in that regard we shall be doing things in One Accord with God and the people”, he noted.

He admonished them to make certain they own their voice by not selling their votes to a situation that will remember them only after every 4 years, but to that which will remember them in everyday of their lives. To the women he reiterated that they are mothers that deserve to be given a place of significance in the affairs of Governance, and that the WE agenda initiative is geared at giving them equal opportunity with the men. According to him, the women are always the ones that ends up with the bitter pills, therefore, they also deserve to be treated fairly. He said.

The commissioning was thereafter done to the Glory of God, for the success, progress and victory of the party and Rivers people come 2023.

Iyene Douglas

Stare publicly secretary

Rivers Accord.

1/08/22.