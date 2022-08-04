PDP, Politics

ATIKU APPOINTS DINO MELAYE, DANIEL BWALA AS CAMPAIGN SPOKESPERSON

PRESS RELEASE

Atiku Appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala As Spokespersons

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Senator Dino Melaye and Dr. Daniel Bwala as spokespersons to the Presidential candidate of the PDP for the upcoming presidential campaign.

According to a press release signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe the two appointments take immediate effect.

Malaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate, who represented Kogi West Senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State

Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State.

Signed:

Paul Ibe

Special Adviser on Media to Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the PDP and Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.