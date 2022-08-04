OKOWA CONGRATULATES IBORI AT 64

Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Governor of the State, Chief James Ibori, as he clocked 64.

Okowa’s message of felicitation to the ex-governor was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajika , in Asaba.

He lauded Ibori for his pioneering leadership of the state in the democratic dispensation, describing him as an exemplary and influential leader, who left indelible footprints in his service to the state and humanity.

Okowa stated that the former governor whom he served as commissioner for two terms, laid the foundation for a greater and stronger Delta.

According to him, Chief Ibori is our indefatigable leader and pathfinder, who built bridges of unity across the state and country.

“His contributions to the growth and development of Delta through economic and social infrastructure, remains unquantifiable as many of his legacy projects still dot the state’s landscape.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our dear leader, patriot and statesman, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, on the occasion of his 64th birth anniversary.

“As the leader of modern Delta, I must commend your prescient and insightful leadership that you exhibited throughout your eight years as governor, laying the foundation of the desired Delta, with bridges of unity built among the diverse ethnic groups.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty will grant you long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving our people, Nigerians and God,” the governor stated.