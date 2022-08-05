Ibori At 64: YOU’RE A LEADING LIGHT IN LEADERSHIP, SAYS MACAULAY 

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has said that a former Governor of the State, Chief James Ibori is a leading light in leadership.



In a congratulatory message to mark Ibori’s 64th birthday, Macaulay commended the intrinsic worth of the former Governor noting that Ibori should be fêted given his phenomenal strides in leadership within and outside Delta State.



According to him, the former Governor is a pragmatic trailblazer whose leadership style has been a convergence force for unity and peace in the State



“You are a pragmatic trailblazer, the remarkable leading light in governance and leadership in our generation, worthy of emulation.

“Your political acuity will continue to linger in our hearts. Your passionate love for humanity and the people is consummate.”

Macaulay wished the former Governor many more fruitful years ahead and prayed to God Almighty to keep him in divine health and the strength to continue to serve his people and humanity in general.



Signed:



Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie S. Macaulay

Former SSG and Okiroro of Isoko Land. AFHSN.