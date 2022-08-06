2023: RIVERS ACCORD HOLDS SUBSTITUTION PRIMARIES

In line with INEC’s guidelines, the Rivers State chapter of Accord today, Saturday, 6th August, 2022 held her candidate substitution primary election in Asari-Toru State constituency 2, Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, at Atiegoba Compound.

The election was held before the good people of Asari-Toru State constituency 2, by the State leadership of the party, the LGA party leadership and under the very watchful eyes/supervision of INEC.

The election which was decided on voice vote had Barr Prefaa Macs as the duly elected candidate for Asari-Toru constituency 2, Rivers State House of Assembly.

After the peaceful exercise, the State Deputy Chairman of the party, Pastor Amabere Jamabo thanked the people for their understanding, the unity amongst them, their loyalty for the party and most especially their peaceful conduct.

According to him, it shows absolute maturity and readiness to take over the leadership of the constituency and by extension the State. He asked them to continue supporting the party and give all that is within them to keep ministering the gospel of “the WE agenda, putting PEOPLE first”, as initiated by the Party’s Gubernatorial candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

He stressed that they should always put themselves first, and resolve to matter in every day of their lives, not after every 4 years. That if truly they need a change in their lives, then they should consciously act the difference by making their PVCs the driving tool that will navigate them to their desired destination.

The ASALGA Accord chairman, Mr Precious Batubo also appreciated members of the party, and encouraged them to continue with the zeal, knowing that this time votes will count and that with Accord their desire for a great Asalga and a great Rivers State is a surety, come 2023. The constituency 2 State Assembly candidate, Barr Prefaa Macs also gave his appreciation and assured them of a better Asari-Toru State constituency 2, that with Accord, the predicaments as felt today will be a thing of the past.

The INEC representative also appreciated the peaceful conduct of the exercise, noting that it was indeed the way to go.

Accord! Oneness and Progress! Oneness and Progress! In One Accord!

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

6/8/2022.