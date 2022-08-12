2023: RIVERS ACCORD COMMISSIONS PARTY SECRETARIAT IN GOKANA LGA.

In line with the party’s uncompromising mandate to take over the leadership of the State, come 2023, Accord has continued in her commissioning of party secretariats across the 23 LGAs in Rivers State.

Thursday, 11th August 2022, was the turn of Gokana LGA, when the Accord train, led by its Governorship Candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, arrived Gokana LGA, for it was the turn of Gokana.

On arrival, the train made it’s first point of call at the palace of HRM, King Amb. Festus Babari Paago Bagia JP, Gberemene Gokana Kingdom, Erebamene Eregbagia, Gberesaakoo XIII, member, Rivers State council of traditional rulers, to give honor to whom it is due, and to further State their mission.

The Royal council received, accepted the team and expressed a high level of trust in the Governorship candidacy of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs. According to them, Dumo Lulu-Briggs isn’t a stranger to the palace and that his name is a household name at the palace and in Gokana. That having heard of his visit today, as at 9am they were already seated, patiently waiting for his arrival. Even though he arrived late, they patiently waited knowing that the road through which he travel is bad, and for the sake of their love for him, they didn’t in any way find any offense in him, they said.

While speaking, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs who was already overwhelmed by the show of love from the Royal council deeply appreciated their kind gesture towards him and the team.

He said, Today, the State leadership of the party, myself who is the Governorship candidate of the Party, your Daughter the Deputy Governorship candidate and the entire team here present have come to tell you that because we are in this contest and under the party Accord, we have come to commission our Party’s secretariat whose structure one of yours donated to us for use here in your kingdom, to enable our presence felt in Gokana.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs whose humility and high level of sagacity is next to none went ahead to state, “we are not unmindful of the fact that in the contest of the office of the governor, you have your own son who is also going to contest. We are not unmindful of the fact that in this contest, you also have one of your son who will be contesting as a deputy Governorship candidate under another platform. And I know that yes, the Kalabari where I am from said they haven’t produced a governor before, so is the Ogoni”. So, you have the right to produce the Governor, and we cannot say you don’t have the right, he said. But in all these, you still welcomed me, and I am thankful that you also blessed us and prayed for my aspiration. “By the grace of God we shall win the elections, and I shall do for you even beyond what your sons would have done for you, because I am also a son of the palace and Gokana Kingdom”, he said.

The Accord Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs went ahead to say that, while growing up he has been helped and tutored by Ogoni Chiefs and Elders, they have always taken him as their own son and they remain part of those that groomed him to the better man that he is today. He asserted that, the Ognis who are part of his success story today would have also been behind the success stories of others, and therefore, should have a special place in the soul of Rivers State. Now, because I know this fact, I shall put in a productive 60 seconds in every minute of my services to Ogoni people. Furthermore, by the grace of God, the Bori municipal that has for a long time deserving of a City, will become a City, he assured.

The Royal council in their practical response to the exceptional sincerity as displayed by the best Governorship candidate in Nigeria, under the Accord, handed over two of their children that are also part of the palace to the Governorship candidate to work with. According to them, their action is a proof that when they say he is loved by the palace, indeed he is loved. That they have for long known the antecedents of his father whose shoes he has graciously stepped into, and has never disappointed them but carried on with the putting of people first, and that’s why they believe that he will put people first even in this task that he has taken upon himself.

They thanked him for his visit and then gave him the permission to go ahead with the commissioning of the secretariat, and also wished him well. The Royal council took out time to render special heartfelt prayers upon him and the task ahead,

The team then proceeded to the reception venue of the commissioning, where the people of Gokana gathered in their Great numbers to give him that rousing welcome that reflects trust and pure acceptability. The rich cultural display was no doubt captivating, the children cultural dance brought joy to the Governorship candidate, the youths and women groups also displayed such proof of acceptability that it was conspicuous that Rivers State is rich in talents, equipped with natural resources of adequate knowledge to fly with the time, they but need the opportunity and hand that will be stretched forth to bring them into that limelight they have for long craved for. To God be the Glory, in Accord we have that hand in Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam, and they are ready in one Accord to put the people of Gokana first. The Governorship candidate specifically charged the youths to always think themselves first and make certain they thrive to become societal best, and not to allow themselves to be only important to politicians after every 4 years, but in every day of their lives.

The commissioning of the Secretariat was successfully done by the party’s State Deputy Chairman, Pastor Amabere Jamabo ably assisted by the Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his Deputy Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

12/8/2022.