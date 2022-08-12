GOV WIKE PLEDGES TO AWARD OPOBO RING ROAD BEFORE LEAVING OFFICE; SAYS HE DIDN’T ORDER PDP FLAGS REMOVED FROM GOVT HOUSE

PDP Flags were not removed from Government House Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised to award the contract for the construction of Opobo Ring Road before he leaves office, in 2023.

Gov. Wike stated this when he received Warisenibo Chris Finebone and Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya in his residence on Thursday, August 10, evening.

In response to comments made by Mr. Finebone, Gov. Wike said, “I will award the contract for the Opobo Ring Road and ensure that the money to pay is made available before I leaves office in May, 2023.

“It is God that has made your son to be the governorship candidate of our Party. The same God will make him win to His glory. I did not plan it but God did it. Opobo people should be thanking God for his mercies”, Gov. Wike declared.

Continuing, the governor called on the people to close ranks and support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also used the opportunity to debunk the fake news that he had ordered that the PDP flags be removed.

“You can imagine the kind of fake news people bandy about. I don’t waste my time on such falsehood,” he said.

Governor Nyesom Wike (2nd right) flanked by Warisenibo Chris Finebone (Rivers APC Spokesman, right), Mr. Siminialayi Fubara, Rivers PDP 2023 Guber candidate (2nd left) and Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, former Rivers APC Chairman (extreme left), during a courtesy call to the Rivers Governor at his country home in Rumueprikom, on Thursday, August 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, there are also rife, but unconfirmed speculations in Port Harcourt, that Warisenibo Chris Finebone, Rivers APC Publicity Secretary, may have used this visit to Governor Wike, accompanied by Chief Ibiamu Ikanya, former Rivers APC Chairman (who has since decamped from APC), to perfect details for his own anticipated defection to the PDP, sooner than later.

The ranks of Rivers APC have been gradually and drastically depleting, since the emergence of Oil Mogul, Tonye Cole, as the party’s 2023 guber flagbearer and the failure of Chief Rotimi Amaechi to secure the APC presidential ticket, with top chieftains of the party and close confidants of the former Transportation Minister defecting, mostly to the PDP.

Warisenibo Chris Finebone, a very caustic, yet articulate, firm and unapologetic critic of the Governor Wike administration, is seen as one of the very few men of integrity amongst top party chieftains, still standing in Rivers APC.

His presence next to Governor Wike, in a group photo that has since gone viral on social media, with Chief Ikanya and Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Rivers PDP 2023 guber Candidate and fellow opobo kinsman, in front of the Governor’s country home at Rumueprikom, has however set tongues wagging wildly, that the APC may yet be depleted further in the state sooner than later.