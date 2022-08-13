PDP Crisis: WIKE DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN SUIT AGAINST ATIKU, TAMBUWAL, FINGERS ATIKU LOYALISTS AS PDP SABOTEURS

***WE’VE NOT RECEIVED ANY NOTICE OF COURT ACTION, SAYS ATIKU’S SPOKESMAN, PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike has stated categorically that he is not a party to a law suit purportedly filed by him and one Newgent Ekanwon, challenging the election of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and seeking to be declared winner of the May 28 PDP Presidential primary and party flagbearer in next year’s general election.

The Rivers Governor equally debunked widespread claims that he authorized the removal of PDP flags and other party symbols of the party by his CSO, from Rivers Government House, describing the allegations as the height of mischief and propaganda by mischief makers who merely want to use him to score cheap political goals, even as he has identified those behind the suit instituted against the PDP presidential candidate and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Speaking at the commissioning of House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, on Friday, August 11, by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Wike, who had earlier granted an exclusive interview with THISDAY, denied ever knowing the lawyers who filed the suit nor the person who commissioned them in the first instance.

“I want to state categorically that I didn’t go to court. I just want to say it for Nigerians to know. I have kept quiet. I am busy with delivering the dividends of democracy.

“People have called me that I went to court against Atiku Abubakar. If I wanted to go to court, I would have gone to court within two weeks. That’s what the electoral law stipulates. I don’t know the lawyers.

“Am I a kid to be filing a suit at this time. I had 14 days within which to file any suit. I didn’t then, is it two months after that I will file a suit?”

Recalling the other story about the removal of PDP flags from Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said: “Just a few days ago, they came up with the claim that I ordered my chief security officer to pull down PDP’s flag in my office.

“This is all propaganda. Some people are trying to use me to win election. I have told the Candidate. It is the candidate’s group, those with him in Abuja, that are doing all these things. Let the world hear. They are the ones plotting all these things, thinking they will spoil my name.

“We are supposed to be talking about winning election. Nobody should call my name if they lose election. I have told the candidate.

It could be recalled that a viral story had made the rounds on Thursday, August 10, that Wike and a chieftain of the PDP, Mr Newgent Ekamon, had dragged the PDP to court seeking the removal of Atiku as the candidate of the PDP in next year’s presidential poll.

According to the purported suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022, the plaintiffs were said to have hinged their claims on the grounds that the PDP primary conferred undue advantage on Atiku which aided his emergence as the candidate of the PDP in the May 28 and 29 primary.

Atiku Abubakar

Meanwhile and in a related development, both the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, have confirmed that they unaware of the case and have not been served the court process regarding a lawsuit filed by Governor Wike and another party chieftain, Newgent Ekanwon.

Paul Ibe, the spokesman of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to a lawsuit filed against his principal reportedly by Governor Nyesom Wike and Newgent Ekanwon, stating categorically he is not aware of any lawsuit filed against his principal by Governor Wike.

“We are not aware of the case and have not been served. When we are served, we will respond appropriately. However, the response will be done in the proper manner and not through the media,” Ibe said.

Addressing the matter, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said he was unaware of the case and thus could not comment on it.

“I’m just hearing about this case from you. I have not seen the process and thus cannot comment on it,” he said.