PROF CHARLES OKIGBO NAMED AS PETER OBI CAMPAIGN SPOKESMAN

Professor Charles Okigbo has been named as the Campaign Spokesman for the Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti (#ObiDatti2023), Campaign Council for the 2023 presidential election.

He is professor emeritus of strategic communication at North Dakota State University (USA), where he conducts research on media coverage of elections, strategic fundraising in higher education, and the processes for leadership development and social change.

He had been Registrar of the APCON, Vice President of ORBICOM, The UNESCO Think Tank at the University of Quebec, Montréal, Canada, and the Executive Coordinator of the African Council for Communication Education

(ACCE) at the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

Dr. Okigbo had taught fulltime or part time at the University of Nigeria, University of Lagos, Daystar University, Nairobi, and the University of Nairobi. He has been consultant and temporary adviser to UNAIDS, UNICEF, UNESCO, WHO, Ford Foundation, and Friedrich

Ebert Stiftung.

He is passionate about providing Executive Edu opportunities in ads & strategic com in Africa, the US, & other parts of the world. Okigbo has published seven books on advertising and public relations, dev com, strategic health communication, public affairs reporting, and market.

Charles C. Okigbo is passionate about teaching strategic communication, advertising, public relations, and mixed-methods social research to undergraduate and graduate students, as well as professionals in communication, education, nonprofit organizations, and government service.