CHIEF DUMO LULU-BRIGGS ATTENDS WEDDING RECEPTION OF MERCY AND PASTOR BLESSED

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers State Governorship candidate of Accord, on Saturday, 13th August, 2022 attended the wedding reception of Rivers born Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy and Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks Church, Lekki, at the EUI event center, NEW GRA, Port Harcourt.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs who has always appreciated God in the way and manner He (God) has been using the Rivers born Nigerian finest gospel artist to bless and transform lives through her songs, was very happy for the gifted star. For him, Mercy is a pride to Rivers State and has become a success story for Niger Delta, and therefore deserves to be happy.

He said, no doubt, through her soul touching ministrations, many lost hopes have been restored, many souls revived and the oppressed Delivered. According to him, she is a devoted Christian that has kept on with the pursuit of Christ’s purpose, and prayed that the God who is in the business of owing no man but recompense every good works will bless her marriage, grace them with a requisite wisdom and understanding that will make their marriage a fruitful and enviable one that will set a pace for others to follow.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs added, because God is in the know that Mercy is a vessel unto honor befitting of His use, whose works is extremely important to Him, He has today gifted her with a husband that is Blessed and called Blessed, one graced with the word of knowledge, hence will keep the worship and praise ministry on fire, such that will continue to get more souls revived for the kingdom’s use, he said.

To God be the Glory, indeed Mercy is Blessed.