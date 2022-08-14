National Integration: Awosika Chairs NIPR Citizens Summit

Dr. Mrs. Dere Awosika, Chairman of Access Bank Plc

The need to foster national integration, rebuild peace and strengthen security takes centre stage in the days ahead as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in collaboration with 70 organizations holds the grand finale of its Citizens Summit for National Integration, Peace & Security in Abuja.

Announcing the confirmation of Dr. Mrs. Dere Awosika, Chairman of Access Bank Plc as the Chair of the Summit, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo said the 2-day event provides a robust platform for Nigerians to engage on critical issues of nation building.

The President described the summit as a solution driven initiative to address issues of national cohesion and reconciliation for national development.

“The conference is designed to bridge the widening trust gap between the leaders and the citizens, as well as amongst the citizens, through promotion of national integration and enhancement of cross country peaceful co-existence”.

He stressed the importance of trust in governance, saying that the concept of “Reopen Conversation, Rebuild Trust” as the Summit Theme could not have come at a better time than now.

Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

The event, which is planned to kick off on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja will feature presentation of reports of the Zonal Dialogue Series, plenary, syndicate sessions and other activities with the Minister of Information & Culture, Lai Muhammed, Dr. Audu Ogbe and Prof. Anya O. Anya in attendance.

Other notable Keynote Speakers are: Barr. Mrs. Adepeju Jaiyeoba, Rev. Ladi Thompson, Dr. James Komolafe, and Dr. Ahmed Isah.

Recall that the forthcoming event is a grand finale of the Citizens Summit that commenced a national programme in 12th July, 2021 with the inauguration of the Dr. Ike Neliaku-led National Planning Committee that has conducted Zonal Dialogue Series across all the six geopolitical zones of the country, and diaspora as the 7th zone.

