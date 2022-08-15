Dum Dekor Applauds Nigerian Athletes To CWG

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has praised the efforts of Nigerian athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after they won 35 medals to become the number one African nation on the Commonwealth Games medals table.

The sports enthusiast and Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, lauded the country’s contingents, coaches and support staff after the nation became the first African Nation on the medals log of the Commonwealth Games with 12 Gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals, the highest in Nigeria’s 15 appearances at the Games (1994 in Victoria with 37 medals (11-13-13) and Glasgow 2014(11-11-14).

“This is a remarkable feat in terms of Gold medals which are 12. I’m very proud of Team Nigeria and I commend the efforts of the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, and other officials who worked tirelessly with the National Olympic Committee, to ensure the best welfare packages for the athletes,” Dekor, a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly said.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, also one-time Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, described the women as “Amazons”, saluting their courage, strength and discipline in ensuring that Nigeria’s Green White Green flag fluttered in the sky.

“Nigeria has a very long and proud sporting history of women doing well in sports. I salute their gallantry and also salute the efforts of the men and those who could not get a medal. Team Nigeria displayed great sportsmanship in Birmingham and for that, I am proud of them,” said the federal lawmaker.

Team Nigeria reached the landmark with all 12 gold medals won by Nigerian women athletes.