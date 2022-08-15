DUMO LULU-BRIGGS HAILS SIR PETER ODILI @ 74

Sir, Dr. Peter Otunuya Odili (top) and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs (bottom)

Global Oil Industry mogul and Rivers State Governorship Candidate of Accord Political party, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has extended warm birthday felicitations to former Rivers State Governor, Sir Peter Otunuya Odili on the occasion of his 74th birthday, on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Chief Lulu-Briggs, whose birthday salutation to the iconic Sir Odili, was contained in a special congratulatory message posted on his verified social media handles, reads:

Sir, Dr. Peter Odili

Your Excellency, Dr. Peter Odili, CON. I felicitate you, your family and the entire people of Rivers State on the occasion of your 74th birthday.

You are an exemplary leader whose contributions to the growth of our state and county are engraved in gold, especially in politics and in education.

As governor of Rivers State, your achievements, eloquence and personality brought honours and respect to the state.

As an elder statesman, you have acted as a stabilising agent in the affairs of our state. You are a worthy ambassador and a father figure.

That you are ageing gracefully and in good health is a thing of joy and I glorify God for His grace upon your life and family.

As you celebrate today, I join the multitude of your political sons and daughters to wish you many more fruitful life ahead in the service of our state and humanity.

Happy Birthday Your Excellency, my father.

Yours ceaselessly,

Dumo Lulu-Briggs.