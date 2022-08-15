NIGERIAN NAVY CHAPLAIN SERVICES DEDICATE BOROKIRI NAVY BARRACKS CATHOLIC PARISH BUILDING

As the 2023 general elections approaches, the catholic bishop of Port Harcourt diocese, most reverend bishop Camillus Etukudoh has advised Nigerians to ensure they vote in candidates that will help solve the challenges confronting the Nation.

Bishop Camillus Etukudoh gave the advice while commissioning and dedicating the building of St Christopher Naval Chaplaincy Parish building, in Navy Barracks Borokiri, Port Harcourt.

Bishop Etukudoh who was represented by Monsieur Hythcent Orlulu said Nigerian should vote according to their conscience not by ethnicity or tribe.

He commended the people of St Christopher Naval Chaplaincy for their effort in building a befitting house for GOD.

In his homely, the Director of the Nigerian Navy Chaplain Services, Very Rev Fr Commander Robert Oparaji lamented the difficulty Nigerians go through and ask everyone to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

Meanwhile the presiding Priest of St Christopher Naval Chaplaincy, Rev father Dr Francis Anene , some parishioners and well-wishers at the dedication mass said they were happy to be part of the celebration.

Our correspondent reports that the church tabernacle was also dedicated by the bishop