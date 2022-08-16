Projects Commissioning/flag-off: RT. HON. DEKOR APPLAUDS GOV WIKE FOR FULFILLING CAMPAIGN PROMISES

The lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor says nothing gives credibility and honour to a leader like living up to public expectations and fulfilling promises made while seeking the support and consent of the people for a leadership position.

This is one area according to Rt. Hon. Dekor where the Rivers State governor, Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stands tall among his peers and indeed, admirably outstanding in the annals of political leadership history of the state.

The federal lawmaker was speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing projects commissioning and flag-off in parts of the state by Governor Wike notably, the Orochiri-Worokwu Flyover, Port Harcourt, Ogbunabali/Eastern Byepass dualized road, dualization of Azikiwe-Illoabuchi Road, Port Harcourt, 500 capacity NYSC auditorium and House of Assembly Quarters.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, a former Deputy Speaker of the State Legislature and one time Commissioner for Works said all these feats are developments that have direct bearing on the lives of Rivers people and residents in the state irrespective of party affiliations.

Governor Wike, he said, should be appreciated for the uncommon courage he has demonstrated by daring and succeeding for the collective good of the people in areas thought to be impossible by his predecessors.

“Besides giving Port Harcourt the famous Garden City a face-lift and a befitting status as not only the state capital but also the seat of oil and gas industry in Nigeria, the unrivalled developmental infrastructure have no doubt added value to the lives of the Garden City residents. Gradually, the problem of traffic congestion in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, with influx capacity only comparable to Lagos has almost become history. I personally doff my hat for the governor and wish him more grace for the remaining months of his action-filled administration,” the Ogoni-born federal lawmaker and political strategist prayed.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who also doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities appealed to all Rivers people to be rest assured that all promises made to every section of the state and group will be fulfilled if given the needed support and peaceful environment.

His Excellency, he said, has demonstrated capacity and will keep commissioning projects till the last day of his administration.

“We thank God for giving us a leader of his calibre and also thank our dear party (PDP) for its foresight and choice of Gov Wike as our flag bearer as far back as seven years ago (2015),” the award winning federal lawmaker declared.