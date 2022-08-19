NO COURT REMOVED ‘EJELE’ AS PDP DELTA SOUTH SENATORIAL CANDIDATE; MISCHIEF MAKERS HAVE FAILED AGAIN! – Media Office

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MEDIA OFFICE OF HON. MICHAEL DIDEN, A.K.A. EJELE ON HIS PURPORTED SACK BY A FEDERAL HIGH COURT, ABUJA.

Mischief makers have failed again!

***No Court Removed Ejele As PDP Delta South Senatorial Candidate

Evangelist Michael Diden – AKA Ejele, PDP Delta South Senatorial Candidate for the 2023 general elections

The attention of Evangelist Michael Diden – AKA Ejele’s media team has been drawn to a report in some online journals purporting that the respected and highly accepted PDP Delta South Senatorial Candidate, Evangelist Michael Diden, alias Ejele was removed by a “Federal High Court sitting in Abuja”.

The story is a work of fiction as no suit on the candidacy of Evangelist Michael Diden, alias Ejele, is before any court in Abuja. It was a fake news designed to cause confusion within the ranks of Delta State PDP and distract him from the task of ensuring Delta South gets effective representation in Red Chamber in 2023. Unfortunately for the persons behind this condemnable act, they have failed woefully.

The authors of the fake news gave their sinister motives away through their lack of knowledge of the basics of reporting proceedings in a court. Some of the brazen ignorance displayed by the purveyors of the fiction are:

*There was no mention of the judge’s name nor was there any copious quote made in the course of the “ruling”.

No mention was made of the identify of the plaintiff or plaintiffs.

A crucial part of a story on the courts – the reliefs sought by the plaintiff(s) – was not mentioned. If no relief was sought, then on what basis was the “ruling” made.

The only suit challenging the candidature of Ejele is holding at the Federal High Court, Warri and hearing is yet to commence. And there is no way a judgement can be entered in a case ahead of the hearing.

It is clear that the fiction is the product of amateur reactionary forces with an agenda to sow discord within the ranks of Delta South Senatorial District.

The PDP faithful, supporters of Evangelist Diden and the general public are urged to ignore the fake story and continue with the task of mobilising the people to vote for Evangelist Diden and PDP in the 2023 elections.

To the purveyors of the story, we believe that the issue of removal from position that had been achieved purely on merit should not be unduly trivialized and used to score cheap political points.

While our Principal, Evangelist Diden- AKA Ejele has continued to appreciate the role of the social media in the promotion of our hard earned democracy, we advise the practitioners to shun inciting and provocating report.

SIGNED: BARRY AGBANIGBI