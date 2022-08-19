RIVERS ACCORD COMMISSIONS TAI LGA PARTY SECRETARIAT

Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Rivers Accord commissioning train arrived at Tai Local Government Area, for the commissioning of Party Secretariat in the LGA, in continuation of the marathon and very colourful Commissioning of Accord Secretariats in all the LGAs, ahead of the commencement of campaigns, for the 2023 Governoship election in Rivers State.

The endorsement of the only true and sincere Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates of the Accord in Rivers State is glaring to all sincere minds, whose morning have come, and this has been amply manifested in the acceptance and warm embrace they have received, both in the royal palaces of the traditional rulers where they have received royal blessings, by the large enthusiastic crowds that have turned out in their massive numbers, to welcome the Accord team, wherever they go.

This acceptance, founded in “the We agenda, putting PEOPLE first” initiative of its Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has become a norm in recent times in the political atmosphere of Rivers State and was again made conspicuous in Tai Local Government Area, when the State party leadership in conjunction with its Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates, arrived Tai LGA for the commissioning of her party secretariat.

The reason for this show of trust and confidence reposed in Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and the Accord is because the people have come to realize that they must matter first and be part of the next Government and with this realization, they have decided to embrace the one, the only one who has their interest at heart, and not those that have selfish interests.

On arrival, the Accord team made its first stop at the palace of HRM, King GNK Giniwa, Gbenemene Tua-Tua 1 of Tai Kingdom, the president of Ogoni traditional supreme council, to honourably announce presence and seek permission to commission the Party’s secretariat in Tai.

The uncommon kind of acceptance, welcome and and love given to the team was indeed a honorable one that is worth savouring for a long time.

The Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs while speaking, appreciated the Royal council for the uncommon show of love, acceptance and honour given the team. According to him, he has visited palaces, yet, the beauty as graced and addressed in this palace is of class, style and glory.

He said, “HRM, we are proud of you, for you carry the throne in such a majestic splendor”. He also thanked HRM for always accepting him as a son, loved him like his own seed and for the trust he has always put in him. He particularly confessed how honoured he was seeing that such great Royal body of great fathers were seated in wait for their arrival and received them in such manner that they did.

According to him, “when I see people that I see here seated like this, my fathers, it tells me that there is a lot of promise that Rivers State looks, and that the greatness of Rivers State is in Ogoni Kingdom”, he said. He went ahead to state their mission after presenting to the Royal council his Deputy who is also a Daughter of Ogoni Kingdom, Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs who has never been seen as a stranger wherever he goes and visits, but always mentioned as one who is part of the happenings in every Kingdom and land he steps his foot, whose antecedent is reminded to the public that there is no land or kingdom he has not touched a life, was also told same in Tai Kingdom, that, he’s not a stranger, for he has a proven record that he has also touched lives in Tai.

This was made known to all that were present at the palace by HRM King GNK Giniwa while responding to the team. HRM thanked the team for coming, and appreciated the fact that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is the candidate of Accord, and that he is running. He said, he has always seen Dumo as a loving son, knows his antecedents of Philanthropic touch in the lives of people, and believes that he will do well.

He also appreciated the fact that the party picked their daughter whose father was his friend as a deputy Governorship candidate, adding that it’s a great team and prayed that they will succeed in their pursuit. According to him, as a father, his prayer has always been that, God should bring in a Leader that will have the people’s interest at heart, such that will take the State to greater heights.

The King, added that he loves the times we are in, a time when it will not matter how big a party is, how popular a party is, how strong the party is or how much the party has, but that the candidate on the platform is what matters to the polity. As such, that Accord is in the race and it has Dumo Lulu-Briggs as its candidate is what should matter to all, nothing more, for the times we are in is quite different from the times before, He advised. He then granted the permission for commissioning and prayed that the Secretariat shall achieve its purpose.

The team then proceeded to the venue for commissioning, where they were welcomed by a great number of Tai people. Elders, Women, Youths and even Children. There was though a striking talent, the head of a gospel band who ministered to the glory of God that got the attention of the Governorship candidate.

This particular talent even though he is physically challenged, yet didn’t allow his challenge to hinder him from achieving his purpose, but resolved to continue on his path to arriving at his desired destination until he arrives. This again provoked the mind of the Governorship candidate to reiterate that, he will always stand by Rivers people and continue to put them first, seeing that every life matter and in every life lies a hidden great destiny that must not be allowed to die irrespective of the situation that we are faced, particularly on this mission of taking over the leadership of the State.

He appreciated the band and its leadership, and wished them well in their future endeavors, and promised to assist the band in his little way, for he believes that their ministry which is first to God can bring blessings to the State.

The commissioning visit in Tai also witnessed a good number of decampees from PDP and APC, and were accepted and received into the Accord family. The State Deputy Chairman of the party, Pastor Amabere Jamabo on behalf of the State Chairman received them and admonished them to be steadfast in their pursuit for a better Rivers State that is sure under Accord.

He assured them that irrespective of the time of arrival in the party, they will be treated with equal love and given equal opportunities. He gave the leadership of the party at the LGA to accord the decampees with Respect, Love and Acceptance, as it has been so done to the party and her candidates wherever they go.

The commissioning was done to the Glory of God and for the greater good of the people of Tai.

As usual of the Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who in his everyday life has always sought for opportunities to be a blessing to lives, used the privilege of his presence in Tai to petronize the market women, making certain each table he made purchase from will definitely have reason to rejoice, as the person’s business will certainly receive a good value added boost.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

19/08/2022.