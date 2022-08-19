SECURITY: Delta NIPR To Collaborate With Stakeholders

ASABA/Nigeria: The Delta State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR is to collaborate with stakeholders in the state on issues of security awareness.

This was made known to the public when the Chairman of the Delta State Chapter Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe led Members of the State Executive Council on a courtesy visit to the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Mr. Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun, the Commandant of the Corps, on Thursday, August 18, 2022; as part of its new drive to a create synergy with the security agencies and other critical stakeholders for better policing and law enforcement in Delta State using the principles of Public Relations.

He stated that the collaboration will be in the form of a PR and Security Roundtable Quarterly Forum, where issues on better security, and citizen relations will be discussed, saying this will make the state more secure.

“But more importantly to engage and inspire Deltans and Corporate entities for the collaborative partnership for a more secure and safer environment.”

The Chairman, Mr. Godfrey Osakwe, reiterated the vision and mission of the Institute and also briefed the Commandant on the forthcoming Citizens Summit on National Integration, Peace, and Security scheduled to hold in Abuja from August 22 to August 24, 2022.

Responding, the State Commandant welcomed the visitors and promised to key into the program of the State Chapter.

The delegation on the visit includes Florence Nwabuonwu, Vice Chairman of NIPR Delta State; Enebeli Emmanuel, Secretary; Ese Obote-Ogwu Assistant Sec., and Mr. Isaac Ogerugba, Financial Secretary.