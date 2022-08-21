DUMO LULU-BRIGGS ATTENDS KOBABA YOUTH CONVENTION; CHARGES YOUTHS TO DREAM BIG, BE PERSISTENT, PREPARED FOR OPPORTUNITIES

“If I, whose father was once a truck pusher, who later became one of the richest man in Niger Delta. If I, who once sold ice water on the streets of Port Harcourt is today vying for the office of the exalted seat of the Governor of Rivers State, and doing so without fear or favor and without a godfather but God the Father in Heaven in Heaven, then there is nothing any of you Youths here seated cannot achieve, if you Dream it, be persistent in it and be genuinely diligent in pursuing it with the ability of hard work”. – Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Governorship candidate of Accord, Rivers State.

Don’t blame us, don’t envy us, simply give Glory to God that in this age and time, in this political era of our time, especially as the 2023 general elections draw nigh, he has continued to give Rivers people reasons to keep anchoring on the hope that, Rivers State will be great again and arrive at her desired destination, using this election as the vehicle that will take us there.

Fortunately for us, the Rivers State chapter of Accord operating with an unambiguous and admirable sincerity of purpose in all ramifications of it’s political engagements, has been presented to be that favoured channel through which that greatness will come, this cannot be in doubt seeing that all her candidates represent the true reflection of positive values and people oriented leadership traits and styles.

We all know that here in Rivers State, God has blessed us with a vessel unto honor that He has consistently used to impact lives, a vessel graced with extraordinary intelligence and excellence, one who speaks and thinks revelationally, such that has never been conceived by any, save that his inspirational thoughts and ideas are made to raise destinies and create such developmental strides that has the capacity to restore the lost glories of Rivers State.

This vessel happens to be the Governorship flag bearer of Accord in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Chairman Platform Petroleum LTD.

It is for this Revelational knowledge that he is always called upon to add value to lives, for wherever he goes, lives are transformed and great destinies are either made or raised. Some call him the Bill Gates of Nigeria, others say he is the Barrack Obama of Nigeria, while some see him as the Jacob, Isaac and King David of our time, all rolled into one entity. Yet we see him as the father of many Nations, Divinely founded in Rivers State and Rivers State favored.

So it was that on Saturday, August 20, 22, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was at the KOBABA YOUTH CONVENTION where he was invited to be a guest speaker. The theme of the convention was aptly tagged: “Away from Poverty”, and the organizers had specially invited him, knowing that, by the Grace of God, every word that proceeds from his mouth is life saving, adds positive value and transmits energy, power and hope.

The revelationally equipped vessel unto honor, Dumo Lulu-Briggs spoke directly into the consciences of the youths, whose presence he has never in his life taken for granted, but has always seen them as his constituency, his priority and the reason he has been called out to be of service.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, addressing the impressive gathering of youths at the convention, charged them to dream big, be persistent in their quest to achieve their objectives and most importantly, to always be prepared to grab and seize opportunities when they arrive.

Driving home his points on dreaming big, persistence, preparedness and opportunity, the Accord Rivers Governorship Candidate for the 2023′ elections, briefly shared his life’s history and experience while growing up with them, to enable them decipher that in life, whatever the mind conceives can be achieved, only if one doesn’t give up.

His story visibly ignited a resurrection of hope and caused a great revival in the atmosphere of the over 1000 youths present, after it concluded with this statement from the leading Governorship Candidate in Rivers State: “If I, whose father was once a truck pusher, who later became one of the richest man in Niger Delta.

Speaking further, Chief Lulu-Briggs, conscious of the fact that the state is still in the preparation period for the forthcoming elections, and there is the need to consistently remind Rivers people, especially the Youths, of the dangers behind doing same thing repeatedly and expecting different results, used the platform to reawaken their thoughts that, the 2023 election is a defining moment for the youths and it’s left for them to decide the kind of future they want for themselves.

He equally reminded the youths that it was very important for them to know that they don’t have to vote for anyone on the grounds of personal relationship, but whether or not the person has the capacity to grow the institutions of State; whether or not the person has the capacity to grow the economy to accommodate every resident of Rivers State; whether or not the person has the capacity to expand the economy to accommodate all Rivers people, especially the youths and whether or not the person has the disposition to spread opportunities to everyone.

Either way, the onus is on them to know that the persons they elect into positions must have the head and the heart to work for them, and in so doing identify and bring to leadership, a trusted vehicle through which they can realize their own aspirations, and then dare to succeed in a Rivers State that holds great possibilities, he declared.

The speech turned into a great revival and a propeller of paradigm shift in the youths, as the atmosphere shook with such a standing ovation that you can almost touch the joy emitting from the youths with your bare hands. Even in this, we are sure that the Accord, through its Governorship candidate and other candidates in the Party, is poised by divine mandate, to take over the leadership of the State. We are convinced that it has all it takes to give to Rivers people what Rivers people need to become that greatness she has always desired.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs also took out time to specially and deeply appreciate the sacrificial effort of KOBABA, noting that in all honesty, he has taken it upon himself to perform the duties of Government, which is to make positive impacts in the lives of Rivers youths.

He said, “I am indeed proud of you, and thank you for having me, believing that together we have all contributed to the great future of our young ones. After all, we are all part of the Government”, he noted.

The Accord Rivers Guber Candidate equally recognized and appreciated with a warm embrace, the presence of his brother, the Governorship candidate of YPP, Mr. Danagogo Wenike-Briggs, who was also a speaker at the event.

The biggest socio-economic youth event as anchored by KOBABA also had other notable resource persons as speakers, like;

Amb. (Dr) Ugwu Iyke Odo, the CMD of Meridian Hospital; Hilda Dokubo, a veteran Nollywood actress; Emeka Nobis, Nnamdi D Voice and Nnamdi Ibe, all vibrant motivational speakers, and of course a very young, talented Alice Njemanze of signatory stitches.

All of them, men and women with endowed useful resources in them, are resident in Nigeria and waiting for that explosion that will bring out the best in them to the rest of the world. They wait with hope for that Leadership that will provide them a better platform to excel globally and even this can be achieved, as we use our PVCs wisely, knowing that we must resolve to be important, every single day of our lives.

The revival of a society is for the betterment of the lives occupying the society and as such it has become necessary for us to always put lives first in all we do. Therefore, knowing that no one can give what he or she doesn’t have, it has also become pertinent for us to give opportunities to those that have ab initio, shown capacity of having the interest of these lives at heart to lead us, to lead Rivers people to their desired destination. Enough is enough!

This time is not about party, it is about the person flying the Party’s flag. It is about the person with the head and heart. It is about that candidate without a godfather, save God the Father in Heaven that will boldly put Rivers people ahead of any other interest.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the stainless bride of Rivers politics and Rivers Governorship candidate of Accord, was accompanied to the KOBABA YOUTH CONVENTION, by the DG of the Dumo campaign Organization, Rt Hon Iyk Oji, the Ag director of Media (Dumo campaign Organization), Mr Nia’bari Fakae, the State Publicity Secretary of Accord, Mr Iyene Douglas, amongst other dignitaries, in the powerful delegation.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs always putting PEOPLE first in One Accord!

Let’s not let this chance pass us by!

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

20/08/2022.