VISIT TO NED NWOKO RESORT, EXPERIENCE I’LL LIVE TO CHERISH – Emir Of Kano

By Patrick Ochei

The Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty, Aminu Ado Bayero has said that his visit to Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko at the Mount Ned Resort, Idumuje-Ugboko was one he would live to cherish, as a centre of culture and civilization.

The Emir stated this while speaking to newsmen about his experience in Delta State, with a royal tour of Mount Ned tourism hub and Sports university, accompanied by the Dein of Agbor, HRM Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi 1.

According to Emir, “There is no difference between us as a people; from North to South. We are Nigerians who value relationships, greatness and togetherness of our nation.

“I must confess that the hospitality given to us by Prince Ned Nwoko was awesome and wonderful; and I will always remember this experience”, Ado Bayero recounted.

Reflecting on the Sports University Idumuje-Ugboko, which he earlier inspected from Nwoko’s Palatial Castle, the 15th Emir of Kano commended the philanthropist for his foresight and patriotism in establishing the first Sports University in Sub Saharan Africa.

The monarch noted that Nwoko had shown passion and commitment for education and advancement of sports in Nigeria, maintaining that such act of service would never be forgotten in history.

Also speaking, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, HRM Keagborekuzi 1, said he accompanied the Emir of Kano to visit his brother and friend, Prince Ned Nwoko for cultural integration and promotion of national unity.

He affirmed that they discussed what is needed and best for Nigeria, counselling that it was important for Nigerians to see themselves as one people.

“Ned Nwoko is an enigmatic person who has the larger interest of Nigeria at heart. And of course, he will be our Senator come 2023. We need to be closer to him more than ever before, because he has the capacity and honesty to do well as a Senator. He is equally very close to the North, meaning that he is better positioned to be among those that would continue to champion Nigeria’s unity in diversity for peace and progress of the whole Nation.

“As traditional rulers and custodians of the land, we love Nigeria and because of that love, we shall continue to seek synergies and partnerships with those in secular leadership who will help to foster the relationships that are capable of bringing our nation together.

In his welcome remarks, Prince Nwoko appreciated the Emir of Kano for the royal visit.

Nwoko also eulogized the Dein of Agbor for standing by him always and assisting in making the right decisions as a proud son of Anioma.

He pledged never to let the traditional institution down in the collective quest to build a new Nigeria that would be beneficial to the present and future generations.